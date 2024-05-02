Unleash the artist within…

Love a paint and grape? Try something different, set down the wine glass and opt for a Paint in the Dark workshop.

The unique experience opened for the first time in Dubai in April for two days, with two more sessions on the board on May 25 and 26. However, it is proving to be quite popular and the team have added two more dates on June 22 and 23.

What to expect?

The workshop takes place, well in the dark… but is backed with black light and neon art which makes the setting look retro-futuristic vibes – it’s all to help fuel your creativity. It also uses fluorescent paint which makes it a different experience from the other paint and grape workshops you may have tried here in Dubai.

Also unlike many paint and grape experiences in Dubai where you are provided with an outline to paint in, here the canvas is entirely your creation.

First, you will be asked to paint your canvas either entirely black or white and after it dries, the magic can begin. You will get to create your work of art using glowy fluorescent art. If you don’t know where to begin, or the creative wheel stops spinning, don’t worry! There will be an artist at the venue who will help get the wheels turning again. The team will also assist if you need more paint, or need any tips or guidance.

The experience will be backed with music (we were lucky to have a Candlelight performance going on right next door) and plenty of chit-chat and laughter providing an overall fun and positive atmosphere.

The entire experience lasts around 90 minutes and includes soft drinks.

After it’s over, you can leave with your canvas to show off to your loved ones. Oh, and unless you want to show off your paint-stained attire as well, come in something you don’t mind getting paint splashes on. You will also be provided an apron.

Want to have a go? All you need to do is book your spot and show up. Everything else is provided including an apron.

The experience is open to those ages 10 and above and can be booked here. It will cost you Dhs160 per person with one soft drink, or you can add in Dhs15 and get two soft drinks during your experience.

Paint in the Dark, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, May 25, 26 and June 22 and 23, open to those 10+, from Dhs160, Tel: (0)4 335 8712. paintinthedarkexperience.com

Images: Paint in the Dark