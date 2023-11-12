12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend: Nov 17 to 19

From a triathlon in the sky to a throwback Busted and Sugababes concert…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live performances, free fitness classes, a dog-friendly festival, new restaurants, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, November 17

Join in the fun at the DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates this week, offering golf fans the chance to watch the best of the best of the golfing world come together and fight for the crown. Community day is taking place on Friday, while ladies’ day is on Saturday and a family-day on Sunday. Don’t miss the off-the-course action too, such as live music, children’s entertainment, workshops, free golf lessons, and free cake and bubbles to the first 15 customers that visit the Wicked Bar on the 15th hole from 3pm.

Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf and Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Nov 16 to 19, @jumeirah.golf

Book a table at this cool new spot

Looking for a new place to dine in Business Bay? Then check out Soul Kitchen, a personality-packed new eatery fusing the flavours of the Levant and Latin America.In shades of deep orange and olive green, guests are invited to dine on star dishes like the local sheri fish crudo, grilled calamari and tamarind glazed lamb chops. It’s paired with crafted cocktails and a handpicked wine list, plus a cool soundtrack to take you from early evening to late night.

Soul Kitchen, Business Bay, 5pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 836 0900. @soulkitchendxb

Don’t miss JME’s one-night-only show

British grime rapper JME will be at Soho Garden’s The Soho Club in Meydan this Friday. It may feel like forbidden knowledge but JME is in fact the brother of Skepta, another legend in the grime scene. Known for hits including P, That’s Not Me, and Man Don’t Care. The winner of What’s On’s best DJ 2023, Mr Levier will also be performing on the night. For reservations, contact +971(0) 52 388 8849.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand. Friday, November 17. door policy applies, tables available. Tel:(0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Saturday, November 18

Get your groove on, on the grass

EDM beat fest Groove On The Grass is back at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. The popular dance festival is inviting you back on the rolling greens for a night of DJing stars, under the stars. This will be the 11th year that Groove on the Grass has had us jamming out to melodic beats and this year the lineup has some fantastic international and local artists waiting for us. Folamour, a French electronic DJ known for soulful and groovy beats (just what we want) will be taking the stage as well as the Polish duo Catz ‘n Dogz who have a rich history that spans various genres. You will also be able to catch Habibi Funk, John Bowtie, and local talents such as Marks who is known around town for his melodic techno and progressive beats. Tickets from Dhs195.

Groove on the Grass, Emirates Golf Club, November 18 from 5pm, tickets from Dhs195, @grooveonthegrass

Tri in the sky at Aura Skypool

On November 18, iconic Aura Skypool will provide the backdrop to a triathlon set to take the sport – literally – to new heights, with a 3km row on the rowing machine, a 3km pedal on a stationary bike, and a concluding lap of the infinity pool across 250 metres. The top three males and females in each age group will receive prizes and trophies. Everyone who participates will get a finisher medal, a t-shirt and a swim cap. Tickets are priced at Dhs250.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Support local at Seva’s farmers market

With its pretty rugs, tree stumps for tables, and colourful plants, all hidden behind high walls, entering the garden of Seva Table feels a bit like Alice In Wonderland meets a zen garden. The wellness destination has everything you need for a healthy life, from an outdoor space dedicated to fitness classes to an extensive vegan menu and regular reiki and chakra healing workshops. Plus, this Saturday there’s a farmers market taking place from 11am to 4pm in collaboration with Farmer’s Market Dubai with local brands like Below Farm, Vanilla Sukkar, and IGR Organics.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

Get ready for some Noughties nostalgia

Brit boyband Busted and girlband Sugababes will be headlining Mixtape, an epic throwback music event taking place at Bla Bla Dubai in November. The lineup also includes Vengaboys and Snap! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Mixtape, The Beach, JBR, Nov 18, from Dhs449, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Join in a free Barry’s workout class

As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Mall of the Emirates is hosting a free fitness class this Saturday in collaboration with Barry’s and Lululemon. Lace up your sneakers and get ready for a dynamic HIIT workout combining cardio and strength training followed by a complimentary shake to refuel post-workout. Choose between the 7.20am class or 8.20am class, on Saturday morning near THAT Concept Store.

Via Rodeo, near THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha Dubai. Saturday, November 18. 6.20am and 7.20am. Sign up here.

Sunday, November 19

Welcome the return of Alserkal Art Week

Alserkal Art Week is back this year for another stint of all things art and culture, and this time around, they’re being done a bit differently. Running from November 20 to 26, the focus of this year’s showcase follows a thematic exploration of Gaza, in light of recent events. The flagship exhibition, titled ‘On This Land’, is opening on Sunday, November 19 at 6pm. The exhibit is a collaboration between The Palestinian Museum, Barjeel Art Foundation, and Alserkal Arts Foundation, and will run for the duration of the week from 10am to 12am, daily, at Concrete.

Alserkal Art Week, Alserkal Avenue, Nov 20 to 26, @alserkalavenue

Catch up with friends over a bottomless bubbly breakfast

Switch up your morning routine with the new unlimited breakfast menu at Love Vibe, DIFC. Guests can indulge in an all-you-can-eat breakfast with dishes including shakshuka, BBQ chicken benedict, scrambled chili croissant, pancakes, French toast, and more. The two-hour feast is priced at Dhs65 inclusive of tea and coffee or Dhs165 for free-flowing mimosas and Prosecco.

Love Vibe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai. Weekdays, 8am to 12pm, Weekends, 8am to 4pm. @lovevibecafe

Head to this pup festival for the ultimate doggy day out

This weekend, on Saturday, November 18 and 19, a huge festival called Woofstock is taking place at Dubai Islands Beach – the dreamy new dog-friendly public beach that opened earlier this year. The event is bought to you by @doggie_adventures_in_dubai and they know exactly what it takes to get those tails wagging, so you won’t be disappointed. The event will be packed with workshops, family-friendly activities and doggy-related workshops, and market stalls and food trucks dishing out some teats for both humans and pets. There will even be live entertainment, and don’t worry – the music won’t be too loud, so your puppy’s ears are safe.

Woofstock, Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai. November 18 and 19. 8am to 10pm. @woofstockuae

Take part in a family charity walk in the park

Lace-up your sneakers: WeWalk is hosting its annual walkathon this Saturday, November 18 at Dubai Science Park. WeWalk is teaming up with the Dubai Autism Centre to raise awareness about autism in Dubai and encourage a broader understanding of the individuals with the condition. The walkathon route covers a scenic three-and-a-half kilometers, around a 42-minute journey, through the delightful Dubai Science Park. And that’s not all… From 7am to 12pm, the event will be filled with engaging activities, workshops, and family-friendly fun including food trucks and pop-ups for an unforgettable morning.

WeWalk, Dubai Science Park, Saturday, November 18, 7am to 12pm. Dhs50 per person, Dhs30 for children. wewalk.ae

Images: Provided/Social