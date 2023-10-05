Dubai Fitness Challenge returns with a jam-packed schedule
Keep fit with Sheikh Hamdan…
The countdown is on. Dubai Fitness Challenge, the month-long, city-wide festival of fitness launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, returns this month from Saturday, October 28 to November 26, 2023.
Now in its 7th edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has one aim: to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. You can register for your interest here to receive all the updates and fitness events taking place around the city.
What is Dubai Fitness Challenge?
New to Dubai or haven’t heard of the Dubai Fitness Challenge before? The challenge is simple, to get all residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days.
It’s a great way to get residents excited about their health and fitness, and there are plenty of fun and free activities that take place all over the city. The event is open to all, whether you’re already a fitness fanatic always walking around with green juice or getting your first fitness gear sorted. Little ones and people of determination are also welcome to join. No one is left out – it truly is a time when thew whole community comes together.
The challenge was first launched back in 2017, and since then has become an annual event in hopes of firing up long-lasting healthy habits among participants. During last year’s month-long challenge, 2.2 million participants signed up for the event.
This year will feature 30-day fitness villages including the popular DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village. For those of you who get active on two wheels, there’s an all-new Mushrif Park Cycle Centre with bike trails. Keeping active on a budget? There will be 600 free fitness sessions available during the month-long schedule.
Key dates for your diary
Excited to get started? Here are the dates for the most popular events during the Dubai Fitness Challenge
The Dubai Ride will take place on Sunday, November 12 while the Dubai Run will take place on Sunday, November 26 which is the final day of the month-long challenge. The event is so huge that they need to close down Sheikh Zayed Road for a few hours. Do note, keep your eyes peeled for registration alerts which will open up closer to the date.
Want to try something new? Dubai Fitness Challenge has launched Dubai Stand-Up Paddle set to take place on Saturday, 18 November. It will take place against the backdrop of the breathtaking and iconic venue of Hatta. It incorporates a training session, a challenge event ending with a sunset yoga session.
Need any more reason to sign up? You may get to work out alongside Sheikh Hamdan as the Crown Prince turns up for a lot of the events.
For more information, visit dubaifitnesschallenge.com
Images: Dubai Fitness Challenge