Alserkal Art Week is back this year for another stint of all things art and culture, and this time around, they’re being done a bit differently. Running from November 20 to 26, the focus of this year’s showcase follows a thematic exploration of Gaza, in light of recent events.

Creating a space for informed discourse on Palestine, this edition of the much loved collective features exhibits and discussions that will take the audience through the Palestinian past, present and a communal picturisation of a possible future.

Fierce Grace

‘Fierce Grace’ is the official title of the wider theme this year. The concept, and the term coined for therein, has been highlighted by long-term collaborator, Protocinema founder and curator Mari Spirito, refers to new knowledge gained through hardship.

The flagship exhibition, titled ‘On This Land’, is opening on Sunday, November 19 at 6pm. The exhibit is a collaboration between The Palestinian Museum, Barjeel Art Foundation, and Alserkal Arts Foundation, and will run for the duration of the week from 10am to 12am, daily, at Concrete. Tours will take place at 3.30pm, daily.

Guests will be able to witness works from the digital archive of The Palestinian Museum and the Barjeel Art Foundation’s collection. Shedding light on Gaza, the exhibit hopes to evoke an educated response from the audience, inspire questions, exchange stories and bring the community together.

The movies and other things

Cinema Akil will be hosting two screenings of films with Palestinian narratives. Farha, inspired by true events, follows the story of a young girl whose dreams shift from pursuing an education to simply surviving.

Gaza Mon Amour, also inspired by a true story from 2014 Gaza, is about a sixty-year-old fisherman, Issa, who is secretly in love with Siham, a woman who works as a dressmaker at the market, and the events that unfold when. he decides to profess his feelings.

Farha will run on Monday, November 20, at 9pm in The Yard. Gaza Mon Amour will run on Wednesday, November 22, at 7.30pm, also in The Yard.

Majlis Talks, hosted by Mari Spirito, will take place on Thursday, November 23, and feature several sessions with a variety of topics. There are also a number of other exhibits, performances and workshops taking place throughout the week. Find the full programme schedule on the Alserkal Avenue website.

Alserkal Art Week, Alserkal Avenue, Nov 20 to 26, @alserkalavenue

