Cooler days are here, and here are a few reasons for you to get out and about in the capital this weekend…

Friday, November 17

Come by to experience day one of the wonderful Sheikh Zayed Festival

Abu Dhabi’s own annual cultural extravaganza opens this weekend for the season, and several events and activities will make their debut, including traditional industries and crafts, family entertainment and folk artists. With cooler days in the capital we’re very excited to be a part of this annual mainstay, and we recommend you go down and have a great evening out with the family, too.

@zayedfestival

Enjoy grape-based goodness at What’s On Wine Night

Tour the finest grape regions in the world with us, as all eyes are on the first ever What’s On Wine Night at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi. We’re teaming up with the team at Gray Mackenzie and Partners (GMP) for an evening of over 40 free-flowing sips paired with cheese, cold cuts and canapés, and there’s really no better way to bid goodbye to the gruelling week that was.

What’s On Wine Night, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm, Friday November 17, Dhs150. Tickets via platinumlist.net

Saturday, November 20

Unwind at uber-chic Perlage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Perlage (@barperlageae)

Ever want to just get away from the mundane and treat yourself by retreating into chic luxury? Your wish has been granted, as Perlage from the Tashas Group has just opened its doors at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Everything from your menu to the decor will slow things down and let you relax, as you kick back and pick out some of their finest. We’re fans of a classic Italian saying, “Nella botte piccola c’è il vino buono” (“In the small barrel, there’s the good wine”), and that’s just one beautiful way to describe the Perlage experience.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 288 8164. @barperlageae

Pad up for the 2023 Abu Dhabi T10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi T10 (@t10league)

It’s only over a week away and once we’re done with the World Cup, cricketing action returns to its most exciting, slam-bang format right here in the capital in T10 form. Some of the sport’s most renowned, marquee brands will be headlining the show, and now is a great time to grab your tickets so you can catch all the action pitch-side at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

2023 Abu Dhabi T10, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, November 28 to December 9, 6pm onwards, from Dhs10. Tel: (0)566615504. @t10league

Push yourself to greater heights at CLYMB

If you’ve ever walked or driven past a mighty, peculiarly-shaped structure on Yas Island and begun daydreaming of yourself as a superhero, snap out of it and head over to CLYMB. Accessible through Yas Mall, the world’s ultimate indoor adventure hub will have you trying your hand at super-fun, exciting activities like indoor wall climbing and even indoor skydiving. The heat isn’t really an excuse for us to sit around indoors tethered to our gadgets, so how about pushing yourself a little this weekend?

CLYMB, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 12pm to 9pm, from Dhs120. Tel: 600 511115, @clymbyasisland

Help your little ones ace their artistry

Students in the capital, you’re invited to register and express your creativity at the The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Nationwide Art Competition, under the theme, ‘Showcasing tennis using recycled items’. Express your creativity and win the opportunity to shadow a pro tennis star when they come to town in February for the Open. Another 25 lucky winners will win exclusive merchandise. Sounds like an ‘ace’ situation to us. Get started here.

Sunday, November 19

‘Gramworthy breakfasts are back…

…did they ever go away in the first place? Kick your day off on a delicious note at Love Vibe in Abu Dhabi. The classy pastel pink café has launched a new breakfast menu that showcases traditional Emirati fare and modern European cuisine, and one that will appeal beautifully to your snap-happy instincts. Dig in to super selections such as the Chebab Pancakes (Dhs55) with saffron and vanilla custard, the Zaatar Labneh with Brioche (Dhs55) with smoked paprika or the Turkish eggs (Dhs65) with chili butter and pickled onions. Good morning indeed.

Love Vibe Café, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 2pm daily. Tel: (0)2 622 0393, @lovevibecafe

Keep watch on your hunger pangs at The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar

Yas Bay is bustling with endless hospitality and entertainment options, and one such concept that’s grabbed our attention is The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar. The Mediterranean restaurant and concept store adorns the waterfront and is described as “a gathering point for members of the region’s creative community, allowing them to share both meals and ideas over freshly prepared dishes”. We’re intrigued…

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 8am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 236 7831, @thelighthouse_ae

Images: supplied