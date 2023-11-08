Hello, November. Festive season is well and truly upon us, and here are some great places to ring in the Festival of Lights in the capital…

Tilal Liwa

Everyone’s invited to celebrate Diwali at the Tilal Liwa Desert Retreat, with a fabulous 30 per cent off to be enjoyed on stays booked from November 9 to 13, that will also get you access to their stunning desert activities including quad biking and more. For those of you that are looking to dig into Diwali-themed delights, they’re also hosting an excellent dinner on November 12, from Dhs149 a plate.

Tilal Liwa, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, November 9 to 13. Tel: (0)2 894 6111, @tilalliwahotel

Punjab Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Grill Abu Dhabi (@punjabgrillabudhabi)

Delicious Indian food and an ambiance to savour headline Diwali festivities at Punjab Grill, as Executive Chef Sandeep Ail’s culinary prowess combine tradition and innovation beautifully. Available to enjoy from November 9 to 19, highlights such as Butter Pav Bhaji with Masala Maska Bun (Dhs65), the Makkai Saag with Missi Roti (Dhs55) and Mutton Missal Pav (Dhs75) will guarantee a cracker of a Diwali.

Punjab Grill, Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi. Tel:(0)2 449 9839, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Angar

Angar is all set to capture the magic of Diwali with you, as it prepares to welcome you decorated in intricate Diwali-themed décor, setting the stage for a celebratory atmosphere that will bring you the essence of this cherished festival like few others can. Experience a blend of tradition and modern indulgence as superb starters such as the Royal Samosa Symphony with crispy samosas in a medley of flavours, the Tandoori Temptation Wings, the Butter Velvet Chicken Euphoria and much more. Angar, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 10 to 15, 6:00pm to 11:00pm, from Dhs229. Tel: (0)2 656 000, @wabudhabi

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Celebrate Diwali at the majestic Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, with a one-of-its-kind spice market-themed dinner at Capila Pool Bar & Grill. Traditional décor, cultural entertainment and mouth-watering cuisine await, and you can even enjoy specials such as their masala chai, as well as their tantalising meat and paneer tikka dishes straight off the BBQ grill, as well as poolside desserts. Sounds like a smashing time. Round it all off with a jaw-dropping display of fireworks at Yas Bay. Capila Pool Bar & Grill, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 11 and 12, 7:00pm to 10:00pm, Dhs150 soft drinks, Dhs250 house drinks. Tel: (0)2 208 6888, dineatcapila@hilton.com Martabaan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi (@martabaan) The Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s Martabaan invites you to discover traditional Indian sweets and culture, as its lounge prepares to host several food stalls that will stock popular favourites such as the Kaju Katli, Pista Roll and the classic Laddu. For Dhs150, treat yourself to a whole kilo of assorted Diwali sweets. Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel:(0)2 690 7999, @martabaan Images: supplied, unsplash, Instagram Laduree Enjoy the Festival of Lights with treatmakers Laduree, as they introduce a number of Diwali-themed desserts like the Diwali Tart, with its delicious golden cashew base and the Jivara chocolate mousse. Your tastebuds deserve a treat, and the tart cashew’s praline glaze will more than set firecrackers off on your palate. Laduree, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, November 1 to 20, Dhs52. Tel:(0)2 672 2673, @ladureeuae Sri Krishna Sweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Krishna Sweets LLC – UAE (@srikrishnasweets.uae)

As the joyous festival of Diwali approaches, Sri Krishna Sweets is all set to make the celebrations sweeter than ever. With two conveniently located branches in the capital, you can spoil yourself this Diwali with attractive picks such as their ghee sweets, jalebis, badusha dry fruit halwa, Horlicks cake and much more. If you’re a fan of traditional sweets, you can gorge on their extensive laddu selection and milk sweets. Whether you’re a fan of sweets or savouries, Sri Krishna Sweets in Abu Dhabi promises to elevate your Diwali Experience.

Sri Krishna Sweets, Hamdan bin Mohammed Street, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 678 4799 @srikrishnasweets_ad

Zeera by Buddha-Bar

Celebrate the Festival of Lights this year at Zeera by Buddha-Bar, Abu Dhabi’s stylish contemporary Indian eatery on Yas Bay. The two-day Diwali celebration will have you immersed in fervent festive vibrance, as you feast on a mouth-watering, flavourful set menu including specials such as their Mutton Seek Kebab, Fish Tikka Masala, Dal Tadka, and Beetroot Kheer. You’ll also be entered into a draw to win tickets to Arijit Singh at the Etihad Arena on November 18.

Zeera by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 11 and 12, 7:00pm to 10:00pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0) 50 601 1193, zeera-abudhabi.com