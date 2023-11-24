Catch it daily from December 10…

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) calendar features an action-packed line-up of concerts, festivals and pop-ups alongside the string of incredible money saving deals. And one of the star attractions – the drone light show – is returning by popular demand.

Lighting up the skies at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR, the DSF Drone Show will take place each evening from December 10, 2023 until January 14, 2024. Although the timings have not been confirmed yet, this year there will be two all-new displays across each of the 38 days. Last year, the shows were at 7pm and 10pm, so we can expect something similar for 2023.

The 800-piece drone shows will illuminate the skies with a symphony of colours and shapes, telling two exciting new stories through the pretty display.

What else to expect from DSF…

With over 800 brands participating across 3,500 outlets, there will be offers of up to 25 per cent to 75 per cent reductions throughout the seven weeks of fun. DSF will also be holding daily shopping surprises, revealed 24 hours before they go live.

Plus, there’s the return of Dubai Lights, illuminating the city with displays at D3, Al Seef, and Palm West Beach. Plus, alfresco markets during this year’s DSF will include the welcome return of Etisalat MOTB to D3, bringing live entertainment from local artists, homegrown retailers and plenty of F&B options.

For foodies, new for 2023 there’s a spin-off of the much-loved Beach Canteen, Canteen X. It will take over Mushrif Park from December 15 and as well as cool culinary offerings, there’ll be an inflatable park for families and a retro, drive-in outdoor cinema.

The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily, Dec 10, 2023 to Jan 14, 2024, free. visitdubai.com