Day passes are now available…

Anantara Santorini in Ghantoot is officially offering guests the ultimate daycation with a pool and beach access day pass. Hop in the car, get those tunes blasting and get ready for a daycation getaway that will have you transported to the shores of Greece without leaving the country.

Stay of dreams

Book into the gorgeous Anantara Santorini for the daycation and enjoy all that the sprawling beach and beautiful pool has to offer. Guests are invited to sip poolside or shoreside with a private beach and expansive pool that overlooks the Gulf. The resort will also include a private indoor cinema with screening options for those late-night film nights in, complete with custom gourmet dishes.

On weekdays you can book into the resort from Monday to Thursday the day pass will cost Dhs800 per adult and receive half back (Dhs400) in dining and drinks credit.

From Friday to Sunday and on public holidays the day access pass will cost Dhs1,000 per adult and Dhs400 is redeemable on food and drinks.

Santorini dreaming

The resort was created with the inspiration of the iconic buildings that Grecian holidaymakers dream of: blending effortlessly into the surrounding landscape of the desert. Low-lying smooth white buildings and quintessential accents to boot. The Anantara Santorini resort brings that Greek vibe we know and love to the UAE.

Getting there

For those who aren’t aware, Ghantoot located approximately half way between both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The resort can be found in a secluded and untouched enclave that offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf.

Anantara Santorini is only be a 25 minute drive away from Al Maktoum International Airpirt and an easy 35 minutes away from Abu Dhabi International Airport which means its perfectly accessible for both tourists and residents alike.

Anantara Santorini, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thu Dhs800, Dh400 redeemable, Fri to Sun, Dhs 1,000, Dhs400 redeemable. anantara.com

Images: Supplied