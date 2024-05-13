Hatta is the place to be…

Hatta: A road trip to this beautiful exclave is always exciting for residents and visitors alike and there’s always something new to explore.

Far from the hustle and bustle of the city, Hatta is home to picturesque mountain views and fun activities. And if you think you’ve seen it all, think again because a brand new attraction will be opening soon – a sustainable waterfall. Below are some renderings as to what it could look like:

Here’s what we know…

In January 2021, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the launch of Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls.

According to our friends at Hatta, once the project receives the green light from authorities, it will open to the public. Most likely, it will be around the end of summer when we are graced by the cooler temperatures once again.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is behind the waterfall project and is implementing other such projects in Hatta which will transform the exclave into a tourism and investment hub while preserving its heritage. Sustainability is a key aspect of these projects.

So, what makes the waterfall sustainable? Well, the project uses the slope of the upper dam (Al Ghabra dam) thus creating a natural waterfall. The water in the attraction is collected, recycled and pumped back to the top of the dam which makes it sustainable.

A waterway will also be built along the parking area below the dam for picture opportunities, and there will be fish bred in the stream to provide an additional attraction for tourists and families.

The space will also be home to recreational spaces including children’s play areas, cafes and restaurants and even souvenir shops.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA stated, ‘The project will offer a unique experience for tourists and showcase the beauty of the mountainous areas of the UAE.’ He added that the project will help strengthen Hatta’s position as one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai.

Like most waterfalls in the UAE, including the Hanging Gardens in Sharjah’s Kalba, the project aims to draw in the crowds making it a major tourist attraction in the UAE.

We shall let you know when it opens as soon as we know.

And there’s more to come from Hatta including…

The Dubai Summit

When HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, he also announced The Dubai Summit – a 5.4 kilometre cable car attraction.

Standing at 1,300 metres above sea level, The Dubai Summit will be the highest natural summit in Dubai. The cable car route will pass over the Hatta Dam Lake and the Upper Dam Lake for the hydroelectric power station, as well as through mountains, ending at the summit of Um Al Nesoor mountain.

More details on this project and its opening date to be announced. Stay tuned to whatson.ae.

We can’t wait to check these attractions out!

Don’t have a car and wondering how to get to Hatta?

You can get to Hatta for just Dhs25 by taking the express bus. Read more here.

Images: Dubai Media Office, Emirates News Agency and infiniuae