We’ve got your weekend plans sorted…

Party from noon until night at one of DIFC’s top restaurants with live entertainment, incredible views, unlimited drinks, and delicious food.

Here are 12 of the best brunches to check out in DIFC:

Babylon

Dazzling dinner and a show Babylon has now joined the city’s brunch scene, with a Saturday soiree Marie Antoinette would be proud of. From 1pm to 4pm, this decadent brunch experience is set to serve up extraordinary entertainment and electric party vibes with a multi-course menu of fine international flavours. The culinary menu will serve up Babylon’s most popular dishes, including an array of raw, hot, and cold hors d’oeuvres, a selection of entrées, and a variety of desserts, including Babylon’s famous berry pavlova. It’s all paired with drinks that include creative cocktails, house wines and refreshing bellini’s from the bellini station.

Babylon, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (0)4 352 7750, @babylondifc

BB Social Dining

Set in DIFC, BB Social Dining is housed in a former art gallery serving a modern take on eastern cuisine. The Big BB Brunch takes place every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Guests can tuck into delicious bites to start including cauliflower popcorn, tuna crispy rice, bao buns, and more, followed by a BBQ dish for mains, and a selection of desserts to share.

BB Social Dining, DIFC, Saturdays 12pm to 4pm. Dhs249 (soft), Dhs399 (house), Dhs499 (French bubbles). Tel: (0)4 407 4444. thisisbbmenus.com

Chic Nonna

The What’s On award-winning Favourite Newcomer Chic Nonna is now home to an ultra-sophisticated yet family-friendly Italian soiree every Saturday, paying homage to much-loved Italian flavours. Expect chic entertainment, an expansive wine selection to enjoy and fantastic views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. @chicnonnadubai

Clap

Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the buzzing brunch is packed with unique, colourful, and neon experiences, Instagrammable moments, cosplay artists, and live entertainment. Guests can expect a show-stopping display of sushi, prawn cocktail tower, fresh oyster bar, ceviche station, as well as plenty of delicious vegetarian options. Indulge in a selection of main courses including black cod, pistachio-crusted baby chicken, and beef sando. But save room for dessert as there’s matcha cheesecake, miso chocolate tart, and mochi for each table.

Ongaku brunch, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9. Saturday, 12.30pm to 4.00pm. Dhs495 house, Dhs 650 premium champagne and sake. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Hutong

A Northern Chinese restaurant nestled in the heart DIFC, Hutong is a stunning restaurant that offers a wide range of deals throughout the week, from business lunches to evening brunches and more. Every Saturday, guests can dive into unlimited starters that consist of dim sums, siu mai, and a favourite – roasted pecking duck pancakes, followed by a choice of one a la carte main( the pan-seared sea bass with crispy leek comes highly recommended). And since no evening brunch is complete without a cocktail or two, try the cherry mule for a tart but tasty drink.

Hutong, Gate building 6, DIFC. Imperial brunch, Saturdays 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs288 (soft), Dhs388 (house), Dhs438 (prosecco), Dhs588 (premium). Tel: (0)4 220 0868 hutong-dubai.com

Josette

DIFC’s newest restaurant is the ultimate Parisian experience and now every Saturday, Josette presents a glamorous brunch with live entertainment, DJ performances, and a delicious sharing-style menu. Guests can expect dishes including escargots, aubergine mille-feuille, and tuna tartare, followed by grilled ribeye with Josette sauce, pan-fried seabass, and a selection of desserts including crème brulée, eclair, and flambé pavlova. Oh and don’t forget to test out the ‘press for Champagne’ button.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Every Saturday. Three-hour packages available from 12pm to 5pm. Dhs395 (soft), Dhs550 (house), Dhs750 (champagne). Tel:(0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

La Niña

In the mood for a fun Sunday, Dubai-style? DIFC’s elegant Iberian Latino restaurant, La Niña, recently launched their new family-friendly brunch, taking place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Packages include three hours of unlimited drinks, and popular menu items including the olivas marinadas, tacos de camarones, and gambas al ajillo.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Every Sunday, 12pm to 4pm. Brunch package is three hours, Dhs295 (soft), Dhs525 (house), Dhs725 (premium). Tel:(0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

Mina Brasserie

Celeb chef Michael Mina has levelled up brunch at Mina Brasserie this season with the all new Urban Chic Brunch. Starters – designed to be shared amongst the table – include a decadent seafood tower, creamy and indulgent truffle gratinée, and steak tartare. From there, guests choose a main: crab spaghetti, Mina’s signature steak, burger, or roasted sea bass, all served with sides. Then it’s chocolate soufflé, Basque cheesecake, sorbets and ice-cream or chef’s irresistible banana tarte tatin. Look out for the gin & tonic trolley.

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs520 house, Dhs720 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Roberto’s

Beloved DIFC Italian Roberto’s a new seafood brunch called Perla. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, guests can tuck into an unlimited selection of oysters, seafood, salads, and pasta, followed by a choice of main course and delectable desserts, while grooving to the beats of a live DJ. The brunch is priced at Dhs495 for house beverages and Dhs695 for sparkling. Buon appetito!

Roberto’s, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai. Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 (house), Dhs695 (premium). Tel:(0)4 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com

Sucre

Saturdays at Sucre is a brand new brunch taking over the stunning South American hotspot in DIFC every Saturday afternoon. Escape to Argentina for three-and-a-half hours, where the beautiful interiors, impressive menu and dazzling entertainment bring Buenos Aires to life. Foodies will love the set menu, which has been devised by renowned Argentinian Chef Fernando Trocca. Sharing starters include seabass carpaccio and spiced lamb tacos, followed by an a la carte choice of main with options like moreish short ribs with black garlic aioli or glazed Chilean seabass. For dessert, make your way to the dessert table where the talented pastry team bring their creations to life. It’s all paired with Sangria punch, negroni’s and gin basil, plus a selection of sommelier’s wine. Bringing the sounds of Buenos Aires to Dubai, expect live DJ and percussion performances Sucre style.

Sucre Dubai, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs370 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs590 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com

The Nice Guy

If you’re a fan of this popular LA hotspot then we have some great news: the buzzy DIFC bar is now open for Saturday brunch, from 12.30pm to 4pm. The Nice Guy‘s brunch is priced at Dhs399 (soft), Dhs499 (house), or Dhs699 (premium). The four-course menu is served a la carte style and includes starters, pizza and pasta, mains, and desserts. Don’t forget to wash it all down with their famous spicy siena cocktail.

The Nice Guy, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Dubai. Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 premium. Tel: (0)4 276 9888, @ theniceguydubai

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 06, Podium Level, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai

