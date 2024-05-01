Safety first, Abu Dhabi…

Based on a weather forecast that spells what seems like a rainy couple of days in the capital, Abu Dhabi Police have cautioned delivery riders and other couriers against operating during heavy rain.

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive

What that means for those of us that are able to work from the comfort of our homes is, we might not have the luxury of whipping out our phones and placing orders as has become customary when our tummies begin to rumble around mid-day.

Abu Dhabi Police has also advised couriers and quick commerce operators to keep an eye on the evolving weather conditions, via the official channels.

The alert was put out earlier this morning in the interest of rider safety. Authorities have also urged public and private sector employees to work from home.

Stay dry and stay safe, capitalites.