Go snap happy…

Spotted those really cool photos of hundreds of UAE flags in Dubai? If you want to get an equally cool shot, all you have to do is head on down to Flags Garden located at Public Beach Dubai.

The garden is a concept by Brand Dubai, but it’s not just flags placed at random. In the past, when viewed from above, the flags showcased the UAE Rulers. In the past, the flags have formed the face of UAE President, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Expo 2020 Dubai logo; and more.

This year, there are 6,000 flags on display. The flags together form a portrait of the Ruler of Dubai; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

We haven’t been able to see what the ariel view looks like yet, but hopefully, a video will be shared by Brand Dubai soon. For now, here’s what you will experience on terra firma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

What is UAE Flag Day?

Every year on November 3, the country celebrates UAE Flag Day. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

The national campaign was launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present and future.

What do the UAE flag colours mean?

The UAE flag is made up of four colours – red, green, white and black.

According to an official guide: Red symbolises the sacrifices of previous generations who laid the foundations for the union. Green symbolises growth, prosperity and cultural renaissance. White displays the nation’s charitable contributions and support for security and peace in the world. Black reflects the strength of Emiratis and their rejection of injustice and extremism.

Featured image: What’s On