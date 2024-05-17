Take advantage of a host of exciting offers and options here…

Take a break from the stresses of every day life and step into a dream within a dream, when you opt for a supreme staycation at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

Seamlessly connected to one of the leading retail, entertainment and lifestyle destinations in the world, the property brings a mind-boggling 800 exclusive retail options to you. Whether it is delicious cuisine from around the world, a rejuvenating odyssey that immerses you in a sea of tranquility at Sensasia Stories Spa or more, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates will have you experiencing a paragon of luxury, convenience and connectivity in Dubai.

What’s On offer here?

While Dubai consistently ranks as a leading destination of choice for visitors from all over the world, this offer is a UAE-resident exclusive. That means, you just need to bring valid UAE ID, and you’re on your way to enjoying a host of exciting, never-before-seen offers.

Guests checking in will receive a full 20 per cent off on both the best available room rate, as well as on rejuvenating treatments at Sensasia Stories Spa. You’ll also receive up to a Dhs500 dine-in credit per stay, that you can use to order from any of their excellent in-house restaurants.

For those booking an Executive Grand Deluxe Room or above, you’ll also receive complimentary access to their exciting Executive Lounge. Arriving with your little ones? If they’re under 12, they qualify for free dining, and you’ll also receive two tickets to Ski Dubai when you’re book a Corner Suite or above.

If you’re already a member, you qualify for a handy, additional 10 per cent discount – yet another reason this is such an irresistible offer.

What else can you look forward to?

There’s a never-ending ocean of indulgent options in store, when you book a stay with the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Treat yourself to a Sparkling Afternoon Tea session at Aspen with sweet and savoury treats. Big fan of Levantine cuisine? Olea serves up sumptuous dining options from Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Southern Turkey, Lebanon and Cyprus, via fresh, authentic fare. And if you choose to put on your dancing shoes for a Flamenco performance, Salero is your spot.

A world of exciting options beckons when you check in for a staycation at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. See you there!

Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, until September 30. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. kempinski.com