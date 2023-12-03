Sponsored: Sleigh bells ring…

It’s the festive season and the countdown to Christmas and New Year’s Eve is well underway. Where better to celebrate than at one of Dubai’s favourite beach clubs? Twiggy by La Cantine has it all this festive season, with the seasonal line-up featuring an array of culinary delights and festive events that make you feel merry and bright.

Here are three ways that Twiggy by La Cantine is hosting a stunning festive season.

Chalet 105

Twiggy by La Cantine is bringing back its unique Chalet 105 x Montblanc experience. With full cabin decor, you’d never know that you’re in Dubai, let alone a beach club, with Twiggy’s incredible set-up.

Picture real skis, vintage furniture, fluffy rugs and a faux fireplace; the space feels almost like a movie set. The set menu for the chalet, includes a welcome drink of vin chaud or a mocktail, and is priced at Dhs425 per person. Chalet 105 is also available for private functions such as birthdays, corporate events and even a private New Year’s Eve experience.

Christmas

On Christmas Eve, get ready for a spectacular dinner while on Christmas Day you can enjoy dinner and lunch. The festive set menu is priced at Dhs400 per person inclusive of soft drinks. The Christmas meal will be served alongside lively entertainment of a singer and DJ.

New Year’s Eve

Ring 2024 in with style this New Year’s Eve. Twiggy by La Cantine is welcoming guests to enjoy an enticing three-course set dinner menu, inclusive of Champagne. The evening is priced from Dhs2,500 per person and you will be able to bid farewell to 2023 with an unforgettable atmosphere and breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline when you book to dine outdoors.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek. Tel: (0)4 602 1105 @twiggydubai

Images: Supplied