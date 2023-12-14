Sponsored: Santa has arrived a little early, courtesy of Hyatt…

There’s plenty to do this festive season in the UAE, and it can burn a hole in your wallet. However, with Hyatt hotels, you can get discounts at several participating venues across the UAE which will truly make your festive season merry and bright.

Starting now leading up to the big day itself, guests will be able to enjoy a number of iconic brunches, afternoon teas and even Christmas Eve and Day dinners at a 12 per cent discount. And all you need to do is become a World of Hyatt member.

The best news? It’s free to join, and all it takes is a few of your details (it takes less than 30 seconds to complete the form) and a click of a button. Yes, it’s as simple as that…

As for the festive discounts, they will be available across participating Hyatt hotels in the UAE from December 14 to 25. That’s 12 days of festive fun with one of the most trusted hotel brands in the world.

Here are some ways you can celebrate the festive season as a member of the Hyatt family

Dubai

Al Dawaar

Dubai’s only revolving restaurant offers a full 360 panoramic view of the city’s famous skyline. Over the festive season, there’s plenty to enjoy including a Christmas Eve brunch, Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day dinner.

@hyattregencydubai

Boardwalk

Soak in the cool weather and the brilliant vibes at Boardwalk at Park Hyatt Dubai – an outdoor terrace situated on the Creek. On Christmas Eve, you’ll enjoy tunes from a live duo band and enjoy a festive evening brunch. It’s Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks and Dhs100 for little ones ages six to 12.

On Christmas Day, a traditional brunch plus classic Mediterranean dishes await. There will be a live band and a children’s area with plenty of activities and Santa is sure to make an appearance, too. It’s Dhs475 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with house drinks and Dhs675 with sparkling drinks. For little ones, it’s Dhs175 per child ages six to 12.

@parkhyattdubai

Andiamo!

Italian classics meet a modern twist on the menu at Andiamo. On Christmas Eve, there’s a set menu dinner and an a la carte menu from December 14 to 25. You will enjoy your meal among rustic interiors furnished with contemporary artwork as you share the festive cheer with loved ones. It’s Dhs350 if you want to enjoy your meal with hops, grapes and spirits, and for little ones ages six to 12, it’s just Dhs175.

@grandhyattdubai

Eve Penthouse

Need a fabulous rooftop bar to have a holly jolly Christmas? Head to Eve Penthouse where you can sip on innovative Christmas cocktails and tuck into festive bites from the a la carte menu. And you know you just can’t ignore those spectacular views of the Dubai skyline.

@hyattregencydubaicreek

Eunoia

When nothing but food from an award-winning chef will perk up your mood for Christmas, head to Eunoia, where Chef Izu Ani’s Mediterranean culinary Christmas creations will impress. The dishes are inspired by France, Greece and the finest parts of Europe. Delicious!

@hyattcentricjumeirahdubai

Abu Dhabi

Cyan Brasserie

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a buffet paired with live entertainment, live turkey stations and plenty of festive dishes at this modern Franco-Arab brasserie. The brasserie’s popular Christmas desserts will be available featuring cinnamon, spice and everything nice. In addition to the World of Hyatt 12 per cent discount, snap up 25 per cent off on a bottle of champagne. Prices for the brunch start at Dhs350 with house drinks.

@andazabudhabi

Pearl Lounge

Located on the lobby level of the majestic Grand Hyatt, the classy Pearl Lounge serves up excellent food, drinks and shisha. For sweet treat fans, the afternoon tea showcases cookies, traditional Christmas cakes and other delectable treats sure to bring you joy.

@grandhyattabudhabi

