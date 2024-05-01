The area will soon be home to a Four Seasons Private Residences, a three-floor private members’ club, high-end restaurants overlooking Burj Khalifa, rooftop pools, and more…

If you’ve been to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) lately, you’ve probably seen the ongoing redevelopment around Gate Avenue. Last summer, Zone B, the central section parallel to the main car park, closed for transformation into residences, a hotel, retail, and office space. Now, What’s On can reveal the two incredible new projects coming to the area…

Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC

Replacing Gate Avenue’s Zone B, the Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC will comprise four buildings, promising a new standard of luxury living. Just a short walk away from the Four Seasons Hotel, the new destination will feature 50 residences, two penthouses, as well as ultra-modern office spaces, high-end restaurants, and art galleries all offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa. Residents and guests can enjoy a range of amenities including a 12th floor outdoor swimming pool with a pool bar, spa and wellness facility, children’s pool, a pedestrian-only garden bordered by cafes and restaurants, and even a golf simulator.

h-h.ae

Immersive Tower by DIFC

Just over the road – located next to the Burj Daman and opposite ICD Brookfield Place – this Dhs1.1 billion tower will feature “future-forward workspaces”, as well as retail and a three-floor private members’ club. Rising 37 floors high, the Immersive Tower is slated for completion by April 2027 and looks as though it will be connected to the main DIFC area by pedestrian bridge.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “With the ever-growing number of regional and international financial institutions, FinTech and innovation firms establishing in DIFC, we recognise the requirement for Grade A office space catering to workplaces of the future. The Immersive Tower by DIFC, seamlessly brings together commercial, amenity and retail spaces, delivering a world-class offering to businesses seeking innovative mixed-use environments in the heart of Dubai’s financial district.”

Images: H&H/Supplied