Street food is the global culinary scene’s most easily accessible love language. And few places in Dubai speak it as fluently as Soul St. found in the thriving vibe hive of FIVE Jumeirah Village.

There you can sample the finest examples of street food from across the world, each given an individual Asian twist. There’s an easy breezy terrace space, laid-back ambiance all through the expansive venue, walls adorned with stunning spraypaint murals, a pure ‘Gram-candy Japanese karaoke room and a full menu of craft mixology.

Soul food

Highlights from the Soul St. menu include the fusion finesse of sashimi tacos; the fiery bursts of flavour from the Singapore chili lobster wonton bombs; the alluring aromatic acrobatics of the jasmine-smoked lamb chops; the island charms of barbecued octopus with jalapeno dressing; and the clever sweet-savoury elegance of the beef short rib rendang donut bao.

For a bit of urban glamour, you can find such elevated items as dry-aged rib-eye with cafe de Paris butter, wagyu sandos, miso-yaki black cod tacos and a rich chicken tikka masala. There are flexes on snacking classics on offer too – edamame, nachos prawn tempura, burgers, pizza sandwiches, robata-fired chicken wings, and fajitas.

Designed specifically with sharing in mind, Soul St. has a truly middle eastern ‘mezze’ dimension to them too, the perfect place to share plates with mates or dates. And for those so inclined, you can also find a range of shisha and cigars.

Heart and Soul

To help you experience Soul St. in a more celebratory, fiesta-y fashion there are weekly brunches and ladies’ nights (as well as the option to book out the Japanese karaoke room) to get involved with.

On Fridays, between 7pm and 11pm access an unlimited brunch with urban beats, food from lively world streets, complete with bottomless select drinks (including a range of cocktails). All priced at just Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents.

On Saturdays, between 1pm and 4pm the SoulCaliCool Brunch is a pool party that allows you to meander through a mix of international street food stations, soak up the festival vibes, take part in pool games and enjoy limitless sips all for Dhs299 per person.

Every Wednesday from 7pm to 10 pm ladies get five drinks and three courses for Dhs150. Gents can get in on the same action for Dhs250. Ladies are also able to get hold of three complimentary drinks at the bar.

FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel, Jumeirah Village, open daily 12.30pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

