Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 11 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Leña

Chef Dani Garcia has brought his sleek steakhouse to Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah for the top Andalusian chef’s first UAE restaurant. The Marbella outpost (the second in the world, with Dubai the third) was voted the world’s most beautiful restaurant in 2021. And those same stunning interiors are found within the stunning new Dubai iteration. A flame-inspired design leads the aesthetic of this contemporary dining space. Guests are welcomed into an impressive bar and lounge area, which then moves through into a decadent dining space backed by an expansive open kitchen. Still to come in the next few weeks, the pièce de résistance is the outdoor terrace, with seating for 140, that gazes out over the Palm Jumeirah. Unsurprisingly, the menu is a meaty masterpiece with a dedicated steaks section, as well as premium cuts plus a selection of sharing plates like the Angus ribeye and roasted duck breast. But there’s also a whole ‘green section,’ featuring veggie options such as grilled avocado and a signature tomato salad. New for Dubai, there’s also seafood dishes including grilled king crab and oven baked tuna steak.

Leña, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 453 7523. @lenadubai.dg

Franky’s Pizzeria

The final piece in The Park puzzle, a three-storey dining destination in JLT by EatX, is Franky’s Pizzeria. Joining casual cafe Splendour Fields and Southeast Asian eatery Hawkerboi, Franky’s specialises in contemporary Neapolitan style pizza and antipasti. There’s a cosy indoor restaurant and a lovely verdant terrace with rooftop views over JLT, which both have a casual and welcoming vibe. There’s options like made-at-the-table stracciatella and family meatballs to try, but really this place is all about the pizza, with options like black truffle and mushroom or the mussel and prawn, made fresh from the wood fired pizza oven.

Franky’s Pizzeria, Rooftop at The Park, JLT, 5pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)50 427 5217. @frankyspizzeria

Sushiyaki

Perched on the picturesque Madinat waterways, Sushiyaki is described as an upscale Japanese dining experience, where inventive and authentic dishes and flavours take centre stage. In a smart and sophisticated setting of dark woods, crimson leather booths and emerald green tiles, striking design elements include bold AI artworks and an open kitchen. There’s also a gorgeous water-facing terrace that’s perfect for the winter months, where guests can watch traditional abras float by as the dine. On the menu, guests can look forward to an array of flavourful sushis, grilled-to-order yakitori and x, which all promise to be the basis for contemporary Japanese dining at Sushiyaki.

Sushiyaki, Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 451 9170. @sushiyaki.dxb

Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah

Dubai’s third iteration of popular pan-Asian eatery Asia Asia has landed at the rooftop of buzzy boutique hotel, Andaz Dubai The Palm. The venue has brought the same maximalist interiors found at the Dubai Marina and Business Bay locations to the 10,000 square foot space, with colourful pops of fuschia, gold and crimson, paired with rich textures of deep timber and plush velvets. Artifacts from Southern Thailand and the wider Asian continent pepper the venue, ensuring there’s interesting things to look at every way you turn. While there’s plenty to enjoy indoors, the alfresco terrace, with panoramic Palm views, is where you’ll find us in the winter months. On the menu, expect to dine on a newly enhanced menu of pan-Asian dishes.

Asia Asia, Andaz Dubai The Palm, 6pm to 1am Mon, Weds, Thurs and Sun, 6pm to 2am, Tues, Fri and Sat. @asiaasiauae

Berenjak

A Persian restaurant by way of London, Berenjak is now open in Dubai’s Dar Wasl. The unlicensed eatery, which has held a Michelin Bib Gourmand at its original UK outpost since 2019, serves up modern interpretation of founder Kian Samyani’s Iranian family meals from his childhood. A cosy space adorned in classical Persian patterns and rich fabrics, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating, plus a private dining room with seating for up to 12. The menu promises some of London’s best-loved dishes, including the coal cooked kebabs served with Taftoon and Sangak. There will also be some Dubai exclusives, like the must-try Shishlik Omani, lamb chops marinated in dried lime, saffron and strained yoghurt.

Berenjak, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11.30pm Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 12.30am Fri and Sat, 12pm to 11.30pm Sun. Tel: (0)4 295 3644. berenjakuae

Salvaje

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salvaje Dubai (@salvaje.dubai)

One of Madrid’s most fabulous festive restaurants, Salvaje has just opened its doors at The Address Opera Residences. You can already find Salvaje’s experimental cuisine in the region, as the brand opened in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, in 2022. Promising to serve up its signature ‘wild side of Japanese gastronomy,’ diners can expect a vibrant fusion flavours. Paired with Instagrammable interiors and the kind of pumping party beats that make you want to get up and dance, it’s a formula known and loved on Dubai’s dining circuit.

Salvaje Dubai, Address Opera Residences, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 570 3653. @salvaje.dubai

NAC

Get ready to fill your feed with snaps of NAC, a popular Mayfair eatery now open at Huna, a new development on the intersection of Al Wasl Road and Street 19, where Al Safa Centre used to be. On the menu at NAC, which stands for North Audley Canteen, guests can expect to catch-up over picture-perfect sharing plates inspired by the chic restaurants of Paris, as well as decadent desserts perfect for an indulgent weekend treat. The breakfasts at NAC are also legendary, so expect to tuck into some of the tastiest shakshouka’s avo toasts and fluffy pancakes you’ve ever tried.

NAC, Huna, Al Wasl Road, 11am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun. @nacdubai

Papas

Papas is the personality-packed Italian restaurant from Solutions Group, replacing Marina Social in the InterContinental Dubai Marina. Designed to look like a wholesome trattoria that’s been plucked straight from the streets of Rome or Florence, the kitsch decor is warm and inviting. There’s even a wine window at the entrance, where you can order a glass of grape and capture the perfect Instagram moment. Outside, the venue’s gorgeous Marina-facing terrace offers some of the most sought-after tables in the city, where traditional Italian flavours can be enjoyed against the backdrop of the twinkling Marina skyline. Inside, there’s also an open, glass-walled kitchen, so guests can watch the chefs at work, where fresh pasta hangs in neat rows, just like Nonna would have made it. Must-tries include the panzanella, nduja and burrata pizza, veal ossobuco and Sicilian cannoli.

Papas, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 6pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 1am Friday and Saturday. @papasdubai

XU

Hidden away in the Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, comes yet another new concept from Rikas Group, XU. A new licensed Cantonese restaurant, adorned with lanterns, neon lights, crimson-tiled walls, and mirrored ceilings, the mysteriously intimate spot opens for dinner only from 6pm to late. Whether you’re sat in the nightclub-esque lounge, by the open kitchen, or on the outdoor terrace, enjoy a sharing-style menu inspired by Cantonese cuisine with additional Southeast Asian flavours. Guests can choose from starters such as crispy lemongrass chicken and Peking duck pancakes, while mains include the usual suspects including sweet and sour chicken and a seafood clay pot with tamarind chilli sauce.

XU, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily from 6pm to late. Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Moli by Shi

Fans of Asian fine dining are probably already well aware of Shi and its sophisticated Chinese charms. And now they can enjoy those same fabulous flavours at the restaurant creator’s new Dubai Hills Business Park project, Moli. As with Shi, the chic Chinese influences extend well beyond the menu at Moli. The venue is a blizzard of exquisitely studied details – in its ornate timber frame knots and ceiling paneling; the army of terracotta pots presented above the bar; crimson red drapes hemming the perimeter; the hidden Chinese characters and artwork; Asian mythologically-inspired cocktails; jasmine-bloom chandeliers; silk print restrooms; and the ‘mane event’ – the striking pair of stone lions overseeing reservations at the restaurant’s reception. Signature dishes include roasted duck with foie grass and caviar, sea cucumber with Magi Yaki sauce, and Peking duck, accompanied by homemade sweet-sour plum sauce and scallion pancakes.

Moli by Shi, Dubai Hills Business park, building 4, Sun to Thu midday to 1am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 276 3338. @molidubai

Limonata

Bringing a retro slice of La Dolce Vita to Club Vista Mare is Limonata. Inspired by coastal Italian charm, the restaurant and beach bar is a family-friendly spot that’s vibrant, colourful and relaxed – perfect for your next chilled-out catch-up. Decked out in sunny yellow with pops of orange, guests can choose to dine in the restaurant, on the terrace, or perch up on loungers dotted across the sand for an Italian-inspired daycay. On the menu, expect a myriad of delicious dishes such as antipasti, refreshing salads, moreish pizzas, and indulgent pasta.

Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 140 5777. @limonatadubai

42 Midtown

Now open as part of the culinary array at Zabeel House The Greens, 42 Midtown is self-described as a sophisticated restobar that ‘combines the spirit of New York with the charm of Dubai.’ A smart and sophisticated aesthetic is reminiscent of a cool NYC neighbourhood hangout, with dark woods, monochrome prints and verdant plants dotted throughout the dining room. The relaxed yet sophisticated social dining space also houses a long bar, where guests can perch up for after-work drinks or pre-dinner aperitivo’s. On the food front, crowd-pleasing flavours from around the world include truffle pizza, refined mini hot dogs, a 12-hour smoked brisket and a lobster roll.

42 Midtown, P2 Level, Onyx Tower 2, 12pm to 3.30pm and 5pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com