Promising a Japanese and pan-Asian menu masterminded by chef Reif Othman…

The Lana, Dorchester Collection’s debut Dubai hotel, is already home to a trio of outstanding restaurants and bars, but it’s expanding with the launch of The Lana Promenade, a new dining destination that sits alongside the hotel.

And opening very soon is the first restaurant at The Lana Promenade, Dragonfly. An elevated Japanese eatery bringing bold, vibrant flavours to Business Bay. The newest concept from Bulldozer Group, it will serve up Japanese cuisine with a wider pan-Asian influence, with the menu curated by star local chef, Reif Othman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For alfresco dining, the Burj Khalifa facing terrace snakes its way around the whole outside of the restaurant, and features an array of lounge seating and restaurant tables. Inside, the dining room boasts 8-metre high ceilings, and sits under a super-sized dragonfly hovering above the restaurant. At the centre, a red glass bar adds a touch of drama to the space, while the open kitchen invites diners to watch the culinary artistry unroll. Japanese artifacts like vases, Kokeshi dolls and dazzling floral arrangements add colour and detail to every corner.

The menu signatures include delicate bluefin tuna carpaccio with clementine ponzu, the richly flavourful wagyu tartare with truffle mayo, and the salmon tataki with Asian pesto. Gourmet flavours to look forward to are options like Hokkaido scallop with Uni and Cristal bread topped with black caviar. A must-try will be the Dragonfly Peking Duck, complemented by foie gras. And for dessert, a matcha molten cake provides a sweet and Instagrammable end to any meal.

While the culinary theatre takes centre stage for lunch and dinner, those in-the-know are invited to journey up the twinkling staircase to the mezzanine level where TONBO, a sophisticated lounge awaits. Here, a unique cocktail experience inspired by the Seven Values of the Samurai, and a rotation of resident DJs await.

More restaurants coming to The Lana Promenade

While Dragonfly will be the first, it won’t be the only new addition at The Lana Promenade. For a touch of chic, Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open soon, followed by London’s renowned China Tang.

Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade, Marasi Marina, opening soon. Tel: (0)4 834 8278. @dragonfly.dxb