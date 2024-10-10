It’s the first J1 Beach venue to welcome guests…

It’s goodbye La Mer South and hello J1 Beach, as the brand new destination is set to welcome guests from next week. The first venue at J1 Beach to open will be St Tropez hotspot, Gigi Rigolatto, and it’s set to open its doors on Monday October 14.

Thereafter, a further 12 restaurants and beach clubs will follow, including new members club Chouchou and Cannes icon Baoli in October, then in November concepts like Spanish tapas bar LUNICO and Tulum beach club Gitano will follow.

But back to Gigi Rigolatto, and it’s set to be a stunning first showcase of the fabulous new offerings at J1 Beach. A concept from Paris Society that will be operated by regional heavyweights Rikas Group, it’s bringing a slice of the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai. Franco-Mexican architect Hugo Toro has taken influence from Gigi Rigolatto in St Tropez, so we can expect the same chic and refined vibe in Dubai.

At the beach club’s 5,000 square meter space, guests will get to dine on an Italian menu which can be enjoyed indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. As for its interiors, a timeless and enchanting atmosphere has been created, complete with lush green foliage.

The beach club will be a stunning spot to soak up the sun, featuring plush lougers, as well as four VIP cabanas: Ischia, Ponza, Capri and Elba, perfect for a more exclusive day out. A pretty Mediterranean garden and inviting pool complete the experience.

Gigi Rigolatto will also be home to a Bellini bar, where you can enjoy this signature tipple in classic and reinterpreted forms; a pétanque court; and a charming concept store selling a curated array of pieces.

If you’re bringing the little ones with you, this family-friendly beach club features the Gigi Circus, a playful reinterpretation of the kids club. Complete with inflatable structure, trampoline, table tennis and water games, it promises a day of fun for the entire family.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, opening October 14. @gigi_beach_dubai

Images: Supplied