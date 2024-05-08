Sponsored: A memorable weekend plan…

Eugène Eugène may have walked away with the award for best business lunch at our What’s On Dubai Awards 2024, but its brunch offer on Sunday is one you got to try, too.

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie. The brunch, aptly named Eugène Eugène’s Greenhouse Brunch, takes place every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm where brunchers can indulge for three hours.

No matter when you visit, diners will feel as they have teleported away from the city the second they step inside the lush venue.

What’s On the menu?

Expect a delicious buffet spread which spans starters and desserts, and a la carte mains.

For mains, you can pick from crunchy seabass, risotto, lobster pasta, grilled lamb chops, striploin and much more.

Prices start from Dhs310 for the soft drink package. You will get a selection of soft drinks, juices, a selection of tea and coffee, and mocktails.

However, if you want alcoholic sips with your afternoon of indulgence, opt for the house beverage package for Dhs410 or go the premium route, and get sparkling beverages for Dhs610.

While you dine, there will be live music to set the weekend mood.

If you haven’t been to Eugène Eugène, the popular restaurant is by Rikas Group, the hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi, so you know it has to be good.

Don’t forget to book on 04 379 8963 or book@eugeneeugene.ae

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, every Sun, 12pm to 4pm (three hour package), Dhs310 soft, Dhs410 house and Dhs610 premium, Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Eugene Eugene