Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is right up there with the best of them, in terms of diversity of offerings and the taste and flavour they bring to the table. Explore this list of super themed nights at Abu Dhabi’s top restaurants, the next time you’re making plans.

Noche Latina

CuiScene at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, has launched a thrilling new Latin themed-buffet night, offering a fun mix of Latin American cuisine and live entertainment. Noche Latina features diverse dishes from Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico, but it’s the Churrascaria experience that stands out, featuring the finest cuts of meat, expertly grilled and served directly to your table and also as part of the buffet. You can also enjoy South American soups, salads, and Latino bites like the coxinhas e empanadas, roasted palm heart salad, and ccorn ribs. Dynamic performances, instrumental tunes and energetic beats will keep your feet tapping all evening long.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs435 house. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Sidekicks

Embark on a culinary adventure every week, as you savour a diverse array of flavours during Sidekicks’ themed nights, at The WB Abu Dhabi. Our personal favourite are the fabulous flavours from the Mediterranean, and there’s something to suit every palate here.

Sidekicks, The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Choices

Choices at the Yas Island Rotana invites you to embark on their delightful Flavours of Arabia journey, where you can enjoy dishes crafted by their talented chefs. Enjoy cuisine inspired by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, and the UAE, as you dig in to everything from buratta and truffle saj, grilled corn on the cob with harissa butter, passionfruit mohlabiya, and homemade wild mushroom baked kibbeh. On their terrace, succulent meats, lamb sujouk and batata harra, as well as barbecued treats such as the shish tawook and Adana kebab await.

Choices, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays from 7pm, Dhs179. Tel: (0)54 709 1442. @yasislandrotana

B-Lounge

Get set to be transported to a world of sensory delights, while you lacy back on the beach, surrounded by rhythmic beats and the soft glow of hanging lights. B-Lounge at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche will prime you for a taste-packed journey, where the barbecue serves up crisp vegetables to succulent meats to mouthwatering seafood as part of their Grill and Chill menu.

B-Lounge, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7pm to 11pm, Dhs199 sfot, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)54 791 022. @sheratonabudhabi

Sahha

Sahha offers a number of exciting themed nights, including Asian, sushi, Indian and others, Every Sunday, you get to savour the exquisite fusion of Japanese and Korean cuisine, where sashimi, nigiri, and the flavours of Katsu curry, nori maki and crispy Korean fried chicken are available for the picking. Conclude your meal with desserts such as the matcha roll cake, or the rich black sesame walnut cake.

Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs240 for two. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Eclipse Terrace Lounge

Fisherman Night beckons at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi’s Eclipse Terrace Lounge every Friday, where the sea’s bounty takes centre stage. Get set for a super sea-inspired feast, featuring fresh oysters, fish, prawns and lobsters.

Eclipse Terrace Lounge, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @fsabudhabi