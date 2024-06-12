Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a wellness day, a Palestinian jewellery workshop, new brunches, staycation deals, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, June 28

Enjoy a wellness day

In need of some R&R? Dubai’s home-grown wellness studio, Contrast, is offering 20 per cent discount on all packages, including its ice bath, infrared sauna, hot magnesium baths, and normatec compression therapy, when purchasing 5 or 10 sessions at their Palm or City Walk branches. A first-of-its-kind sauna and ice studio, this is the brainchild of Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji, the creative husband-and-wife duo, and now has two branches across the city. Read our review of the latest opening here.

Contrast Wellness, City Walk and Palm Jumeirah. Discount until August 31, 2024. @contrastwellness

Grab the girls

Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Friday from 7pm till closing. Two and a half hours of free flowing wine and a hot bites board, all for just Dhs199. Upgrade for Dhs50 for a curated charcuterie board.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, 7.30pm till closing, Dhs199, @jonesthegrocer

Indulge in a long leisurely lunch

Stunning beachfront restaurant Tamoka will teleport you straight to Tulum with its tropical decor and pulsing playlist. This summer, guests can enjoy its Latin American and Caribbean-inspired dishes with a special lunch offer which includes a starter, main course, and two hours of free-flowing wine for Dhs249 per person. From delicate pan-fried red snapper paired with a refreshing avocado-mango salsa to succulent roasted pork belly drizzled with a smoky peanut mole, there’s something for everyone.

Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 4.30pm. Until September 30. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Saturday, June 29

Book a relaxing staycay

Ajman’s most sophisticated stay comes from one of India’s most storied hotel brands. Perched on the edge of an 18-hole Championship golf course, The Oberoi is perfect for couple’s and families seeking a luxurious beach escape. This summer, the wellness-focused hotel is offering a Saturday ‘brunch and stay’ deal including a one-night stay with ocean, garden or mangrove forest views, brunch for two, and Sunday breakfast.

oberoihotels.com

Treat yourself to a bubbly breakfast

This relaxed yet refined Italian restaurant on the ground floor of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is a lovely to spot to ease into the weekend, serving up an all-you-can-eat breakfast every Saturday and Sunday. Whether you’re an early riser or prefer to lie-in, you can pick a two-hour slot between 8am and midday, to feast your way around their continental classics, baked goods from the cabinet, and selection of cooked-to-order eggs. It’s Dhs99 for food only, or for an extra Dhs50 you can add hot drinks and juices. There’s also an option to upgrade to include pork items for a further Dhs50. And if you want to go all out with free-flowing bubbly, you’ll pay an extra Dhs150, which also includes tea, coffee and juices.

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8am to midday, Sat and Sun, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 666 1408. cucinadubai.com

Support local

Everyone’s favourite Ripe Market is moving indoors over the summer. You can find it at One & Only One Za’abeel, Times Square Centre, Mirdif Avenue Mall and the Spring Souk. You can expect food trucks, live entertainment, balloon artists for the little ones and of course, plenty of homegrown businesses to shop at. Stay up to date with the dates and timings here.

@ripemarket

Check out a new brunch

Known and loved for its brilliant nights out, Miss Lily’s summer brunch has returned with a brand new look. Taking place on Saturdays from 2pm to 6pm, throw it back to the noughties with groovy hip hop and R&B beats, and feast on a menu of weekly-changing menu with highlights like bbq wings, jerk chicken and a carving station featuring jerk brisket. Before you hit the dancefloor, a ‘finish the lyric’ competition invites you to test your music knowledge, with some top prizes up for grabs.

Miss Lily’s, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 2pm to 6pm, Saturday, Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 premium. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Get creative

If you are planning on meeting up with friends this weekend, make your way to down to Couqley French Bistro and Bar for an afternoon of therapeutic art and fine-tasting grape. Artists can enjoy two complimentary beverages (or three non-alcoholic drinks) and canapés while painting either Girl With Ball, Paris, or a Sails of Tranquility masterpiece on a pre-sketched canvas under the guidance of an art teacher.

Couqley Business Bay, Pullman Downtown Dubai. Saturday, June 29. 4pm to 7pm. Dhs390 per person. Reserve your spot – weloveart.com/events/

Sunday, June 30

Make Palestinian-inspired jewellery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artful Minds (@art.ful.minds)

Craft beautiful accessories – from necklaces to bracelets and more – inspired by Palestinian designs and colours at Alserkal’s creative hub and cool café, Kave. The workshop is taking place on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm, priced at Dhs130 per person.

Kave, Alserkal Avenue. Sunday, June 30, 4pm to 6pm, Dhs130 per person. 6 years old and above. Book a spot here – thestoryofthings.com

Get unlimited sushi

Beat the summer heat with Sumosan’s Sushi Sundays. Enjoy unlimited maki and sushi for Dhs199 per person from 3pm to 6pm every Sunday. Tuck into delicious rolls like the Albermarle with salmon, the Dubai roll with torched salmon and prawn tempura, and vegetarian delights like the guacamole roll with creamy avocado.

Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Sundays, 3pm to 6pm. Dhs199 per person. @sumosandubai

Get your culture fix

Located on Al Wasl Street, Al Safa Art and Design Library is a haven for creatives and art enthusiasts, where they can come together, meet, create, work, research, read and collaborate.This dynamic platform brings the art community together, and shines light on Dubai’s collective effort to become a more educated, inspired, well-read and creatie city. The library is an all in one space and holds a collection of over 62,500 books, surrounded by art installations, paintings and photographs. There are also co-working spaces and an art gallery space for designers, architects and artists to collaborate.

Al Safa Art & Design Library, behind Safa Park, Dubai, Sun to Thur 8am to 8pm, Fri 8am to 12pm, closed on Sat, Tel: (04) 515 5241. linktr.ee/dubaipubliclibraries

Images: Social/Supplied