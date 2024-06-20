It’s another piece of the Heart of Europe puzzle…

When it comes to romantic hotels in Dubai, we’re spoiled for choice with dazzling desert destinations, Palm Jumeirah show-stoppers with Michelin Star restaurants, and sumptuous villa resorts with their own private pools. But plans for a dreamy new escape have been unveiled by the Heart of Europe that’s set to go straight to the top of every couples’ staycation bucket list.

Say hello to Honeymoon Island, one of a half dozen islands that make up the Heart of Europe at the World Islands. The appropriately heart-shaped island promises to bring a slice of paradisiacal Maldivian-inspired island living to Dubai. With no need for a flight or seaplane, you’ll simply be able to reach it via a 20-minute speedboat.

The self-described five-star island destination will be the perfect spot for a romantic retreat with your significant other, with guests checking-in to one of the 133 ‘floating seahorse’ villas, which have been one of the most talked-about parts of the heart of Europe project. These floating villas, complete with underwater bedrooms, will be dotted along jetties to the north and south of the island.

When you’re not making the most of your aquatic-inspired abode, guests will be able to enjoy an array of facilities on the island’s golden shores, including a generously-sized swimming pool and beach bar, plus several restaurants.

While we don’t have an opening date for the romantic island destination yet, when it does open it will be conveniently located near the Main Europe Island, where the first hotel – voco Monaco Dubai Hotel, is already welcoming guests. Joining it soon will be the family-friendly Portofino Hotel, followed by Marbella Hotel Dubai, a Vignette Collection hotel, slated to welcome guests from January 2026.

