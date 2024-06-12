Sponsored: Staycations, daycations and more…

This Eid Al Adha, One&Only Royal Mirage is inviting all UAE residents to find the perfect holiday escape at this stunning property. This is an oasis of Arabian beauty and authenticity, perfect for families, friends and couples looking for a wholesome getaway from the city this long weekend.

There’s a wide range of experiences to choose from, including romantic gourmet dining, relaxing spa treatments and daily activities for the whole family to keep everyone entertained. Indulge in chilled swimming pools to beat the heat, lush gardens, top-class restaurants, the spa and the traditional Oriental Hammam.

The offer, available exclusively for UAE residents with a valid Emirates ID, provides 20 per cent off on food and beverages (excluding alcoholic drinks), selected spa treatments, and water sports activities. To add to this, take advantage of complimentary late check-out until 2pm and daily access to Aquaventure Waterpark, starting from Dhs1,050.

The Palace

Perfect for both couples and friends, this has all the things you’d need to recharge. Relax in the temperature-controlled pool, go to morning yoga classes, floodlit tennis and padel lessons, and take part in thrilling watersports activities. Exclusive benefits include breakfast, daily afternoon tea, and evening cocktails.

The Residence

The Residence is an adults-only sanctuary for couples seeking tranquil privacy. Stay in a suite and enjoy daily spa treatments, holistic experiences at One&Only Spa, Oriental Hammam, mani-pedis and hair treatments.

The Arabian Court

This is the playground for the little ones, who can stay and dine for free alongside the grown ups. Make use of interconnected rooms and a family friendly pool, and keep the kids busy with super fun activities like bracelet making, sand art, and more at the Indoor Arcade, while tweens and teens can play the FIFA Cup, Music Day, sub soccer, and arcade games.

Daycations

You can also avail the ultimate daycation package at the resort, priced at Dhs590. Begin the day with a delicious, filling breakfast, followed by time on the pristine private beach and by the pool. One wellness therapy is included in the package, such as a relaxing massage or a traditional hammam experience, at the renowned One&Only Spa.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, for staycations: reservations@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae, Tel: (0) 4 315 2250, for daycations: restaurants@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae, Tel: (0) 4 315 2412, oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: Supplied