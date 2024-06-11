The airport is gearing up to welcome a whopping 3.7 million passengers over the next few weeks…

Summer is officially here. Schools are closing and residents are packing their bags to jet off for some well-deserved time off. If you are someone with travel plans, especially over the coming weeks, take note, Dubai International (DXB) is expecting a surge of travellers, so you best plan ahead if you don’t want to miss your flight.

According to stats released, DXB is expecting to welcome over 3.7 million guests from Wednesday, June 12 to 25. The average daily traffic is expected to hit 264,000. Saturday, June 22 is expected to be its busiest day, with numbers exceeding 287,000.

If you and your travel buddies make up these numbers, Dubai Airports has offered up some helpful tips so you can make it to your boarding gate on time.

Emirates passengers are requested to take advantage of the airline’s convenient home, early and self-check-in facilities, including city check-in options. flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure time. Guests travelling by other airlines should also aim to arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time. They are asked to utilise online check-in where available to save time. Families with children over 12 can speed up the passport control process by using Smart Gates. Keep all necessary documents ready, double-check the airline’s baggage allowance and pack accordingly, and save time at security screening by placing metal items in hand luggage, and follow the guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels. Remember, any spare battery and power banks go in your hand luggage. Avoid the traffic on the road, and use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3.



If all those Instagram story posts are making you feel left out, here are some Eid escapes that allow UAE residents visas on arrival or visa-free travel. @dxb

Images: DXB