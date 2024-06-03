Children will be off this month for Eid Al Adha…

If you’re already wondering when the little ones will be off next so you can start holiday planning (here are 14 ideas), here’s the complete list of school holidays for the 2023-2024 academic year and some important dates for your diary…

It is worth noting that schools are allowed some flexibility with the calendar providing they complete the minimum number of school days (188 days for the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum and 182 days for international curriculum).

For the exact dates, see the individual school profiles on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) site: web.khda.gov.ae.

SEE ALSO: When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

Dubai private schools starting academic year in September

June 17 to 19, 2024: Eid Al Adha (tentative date)

June 28, 2024: End of academic year

web.khda.gov.ae

Dubai private schools starting academic year in April

March 1 to March 31, 2024: Schools can close any day between these dates for the end of academic year

April 1, 2024: Start of academic year

July 4 to August 26, 2024: Summer break

December 16 to January 3, 2024: Winter break

web.khda.gov.ae

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next official holiday of 2024 will be two holidays together: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha. First is Arafat Day, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 9. This is expected to be on Sunday, June 16, but it’s dependent on the sighting of the moon closer to the time.

Eid Al Adha is the second and the largest of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, according to astrological calculations, is likely to correspond to Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19 as public holiday (but is dependent on the sighting of the moon). So, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a five-day break with work resuming on Thursday, June 20.

The UAE has also announced a list of public holidays in 2024. Get out your 2024 diary and slot in the dates now.

Images: Unsplash