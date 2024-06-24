Go with your wish list…

If summer is dragging your mood down, this will help perk you up. Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) kicks off this week on Friday, June 28 and it starts as early as 10am with a huge 12-hour sale where shoppers can walk home with savings of up to 90 per cent. The sale ends at 10pm giving you enough time to browse.

And your choices aren’t limited. There are more than 100 brands you can pick from. The list ranges from fashion to accessories, home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, beauty products, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.

The Majid Al Futtaim Malls you can shop from include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha.

Shopping at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, or City Centre Deira? There will be chances to win instant prizes such as SHARE points, VOX Cinema tickets, vouchers and more if you spend more than Dhs300. Just head to the Spin the Wheel activation and ensure you have the SHARE app.

What else can we expect from Dubai Summer Surprises?

Taking place from Friday, June 28, the popular city-wide festival will run until Saturday, September 1, 2024. The 65 days will be packed with plenty of shopping deals, family fun and thrills.

Besides the sales at the malls, expect multiple discounts at leading hotels. Looking for quick thrills? There will be some cool deals available at theme parks and adventure spots across the city. Foodies can expect pop-ups as well as dining deals including specially curated gastronomy menus and offers including the much-loved Summer Restaurant Week. And for little ones, there’s the popular Modesh World packed with games, attractions, food stalls and more.

For more information, head to @celebratedubai or visitdubai.com.