It’s sum-sum-summertime in Dubai which marks the return of cool indoor activities. Thankfully, there’s plenty to keep you busy over the season, and one thing to look forward to is the return of Modesh World.

One of Dubai’s favourite indoor edutainment experiences returns for the summer with free entry from June 21 until August 18, 2024. And it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so it’s extra special.

What’s inside Modesh World?

Well, in short… plenty of fun activities for the little ones and adults.

Expect new attractions (over 170 of them), a calendar of live events, rides, workshops and of course, the chance to meet Modesh and his friend, Dana.

One of the key highlights at Modesh World this year is the Inflatable Park which can be enjoyed by different age groups and there are a variety of hourly rates to choose from.

For more fun and games for the whole family, there are arcade games and VR experiences, soft play areas, thrilling rides, inflatable slides and more. For fun on a more skilled level – there’s basketball, ring toss, tic tac toe and more. Little ones will also be thrilled to know that the Animals World Play Area returns with a brand-new edition.

For live entertainment, expect singing, dancing and more colourful performances daily until August 18.

For foodies, you can refuel and taste some delicious treats from a variety of spots at Modesh World. Visitors will also get to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience and dine with Modesh and Dana at Modesh Cafe. You can pick from waffles, salads, crepes, and cupcakes. There are also ice creams, mocktails, juices and slushies, and you can even get a cake customised from here for your special celebrations at home.

Modesh World is located at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3 to 8. It is open from Monday to Thursday 10am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday 10am to 12am.

For more information on Modesh World, visit @mymodesh or visitdubai.com.

Images: Visit Dubai