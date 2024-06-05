Sponsored: Food, fun and then some…

HuqqA’s supreme offers will have you beating the heat in more ways than one this summer. Descend on this delightful dining destination at one of the world’s leading retail and dining destinations when you step into HuqqA at Dubai Mall, and savour its authentic, exciting flavours.

This summer, a perfect blend of luxury and comfort is on the menu, nestled within the energetic charms of Fashion Avenue on Level 3 at the Dubai Mall. Embark on this culinary and recreational adventure, as you stay cool and take a breather amid your indulgence-packed experience in dreamy downtown Dubai.

What’s On this summer?

With freshly-renovated interiors, newly-transformed windows, and an engaging feast of animation, HuqqA’s visually-immersive experience will have you watching in awe as the venue’s vibrance comes to the fore. Adding to the energy, is their in-house DJ, who will spread the vibes from 9pm to 1am with his lively beats.

Speaking of which – football fans will have all the more reason to celebrate, as HuqqA becomes the go-to destination to enjoy all the action from EURO 2024 with multiple strategically-placed screens bringing you all the action on the pitch up close. Feel the high-octane football fever permeate the air, as you descend on HuqqA with the crew to enjoy an exclusive show by their shisha sommelier that promises to take this flavour fest to unprecedented heights.

What’s On the Menu?

We’re glad you asked, because an evening at HuqqA would be incomplete without their delectable culinary spread. Watch excellence arrive at your table with superhits from their updated summer menu such as the blueberry salad, the indulgent oyster platter and the rich and flavorful linguine edition pasta, as well as star additions such as the wagyu doner and wagyu lahmacun.

This summer, experience peerless dining, shisha and entertainment at one of Dubai’s most striking one-stop destinations for you and yours. Only at HuqqA, Dubai Mall.

HuqqA, Fashion Avenue, Level 3, Dubai Mall, 10am to 2am daily. Tel: 800 48772. @huqqame

Media: supplied, Instagram