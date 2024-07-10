Your weekend guide is here…

If you’re in the capital this summer and you’re stuck for things to do, fear not – we’re here to help. Whether it’s a family-friendly brunch, a pampering spa day, or a creative workshop, here are 10 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday July 5

Keep cool with a free ice-cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E R W A N D I (@derwandi.uae)

Available from July 1 to 7, Derwandi will be offering a limited-edition dessert complimentary for all guests with every dine-in order in celebration of their third year of opening. This is a one-of-a-kind ice cream – a vermicelli cone with kashta filling and is also perfect to cool off for the summer.

Derwandi, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Jul 1 to 7, 8am to 12.30am. Tel: (0)58 853 9633. derwandi.uae

Take on a steps challenge with the Stronger Together ladies running club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHLOE ROBYN WILSON – brit in abu dhabi🌞 (@chloerobynwilson)



Started by trainer Chloe Wilson as a space for ladies to get active and be part of a community Stronger Together has grown into one of Abu Dhabi’s biggest community fitness movements. While the weekly running club is on pause for the summer, they’re still encouraging you to get moving with a six-week summer steps challenge. The challenge is to get through 10km of movement per week, whether walking or running, over the six weeks. Divide it out how you like, and post your progress on the Facebook page and @strongertogetherrunclub. There’s a goodie bag in it for one winner picked at random.

@strongertogetherrunclub

Round out the working week with a business lunch

If you work on or around Al Maryah, Flamingo Room’s weekday business lunch offers a delightful midday escape with refined flavours. Enjoy starters such as the butternut carpaccio or the tantalising tuna tartare infused with miso and yuzu, followed by signature mains such as the crispy cornflake chicken schnitzel and the classic cacio e epe pasta. Add additional sides and desserts for only Dhs35 each.

Flamingo Room by tashas, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)2 675 9301. @flamingoroomae

Enjoy a swim under the stars at Cafe Del Mar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café del Mar Abu Dhabi (@cafedelmarabudhabi)

The Abu Dhabi iteration of the Ibiza legend has something going on every day throughout the summer, whether you’re making a splash at one of their ladies’ days, or enjoying a weekend pool brunch. But if you’re looking for a dip in the dark, then head down on Fridays when evening swims take place until 10pm accompanied by live DJ sets. Ladies get free entry, while the guys pass is Dhs200.

Cafe Del Mar Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 10am to 10pm, Friday, ladies free entry, gents Dhs200. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Saturday July 6

Enjoy a summer lunch at Hakkasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Abu Dhabi (@hakkasanabudhabi)



Head over to Hakkasan every Saturday from 12pm to 3pm to have a delicious spread of delights such as soft-shell crab taro croquettes, truffle chicken xiao long bao, fresh chilean seabass dumplings and more.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sat, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs98 for three baskets, Dhs138 for 5 baskets. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Treat yourself to a pampering spa day

If you’re in need of a little R&R, head to Zayna Spa at Grand Millennium Al Wahda for a relaxation-filled daycation. The summer spa day deal is priced at Dhs299, which comes with a 60-minute massage of your choice and use of the spa facilities. If you’re looking for something even more luxurious, book the 60-minute Balinese or Swedish massage complemented by a refreshing coconut scrub for Dhs499.

Zayna Spa, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, 1pm to 11pm, daily, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)2 495 3822. @zaynaspa

Brave the heat with a pool day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAL Saadiyat Island (@sal_saadiyatisland)

Bringing a luxurious slice of Dubai to the capital is SAL, a refined pool experience at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort. A chic, adults-only oasis, perch up poolside in a cabana or recline on a plush lounger, and enjoy a menu of Mediterranean fare and chilled pool tunes. From Monday to Thursday, sunbeds are Dhs500 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and drink, while Friday to Sunday rates are Dhs600 with Dhs200 redeemable.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, daily 9am to 7pm, Dhs600 on Saturdays with Dhs200 redeemable. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

Sunday July 7

Tuck into a family brunch

The newly-refurbished Hawksbill Restaurant at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club has introduced two new brunches on Saturdays and Sundays. On Sunday, the Eden Garden Family brunch means a spread of crowd-pleasing eats, family-friendly fun, and free-flowing drinks for a three-hour package anytime between 1pm and 5pm.

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dhs190 soft, Dhs290 house, Dhs99 children aged 12 and under. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. viyagolf.com

Get creative at a candle making workshop

On Sunday July 7, Cultural Foundation will host a candle making workshop, where instructor Heba blends the old world charm of antique cups with the art of candle crafting. In the Dhs200, three-hour session, you’ll repurpose a vintage cup into a unique candle holder, and also learn the art of candle making.

Cultural Foundation, Al Marsam Al Hor, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 8pm, Sunday July 7, Dhs200. culturalfoundation.ae

Round out the weekend with a sundowner deal

Sitting pretty on the waterfront of Yas Bay, The Lighthouse is part-Mediterranean inspired eatery, part-concept store. Bright and inviting, watch the world go by as you sip and snack your way through their daily aperitivo. Taking place from 5pm to 8pm, Dhs85 gets you two cocktails from a refreshing selection of their signatures, as well as two bar bites.

The Lighthouse, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 5pm to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)2 236 7831. @thelighthouse_ae