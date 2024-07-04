A feel of real history…

In for 2024: heritage hotels. These unique experiences are worlds away from the large, lavish, luxurious properties that keep opening on repeat here – something about how small the space is makes it feel more exclusive, more homely, somehow more peaceful. While not as many as the regular kind, there are a number of stunning historic hotels in the UAE that are housed in actually historic properties.

Arabian Boutique Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabian Boutique Hotel (@arabianboutique.hotel)

Arabian Boutique Hotel takes the history of the land it stands on, and wraps it up with a pretty bow for the present. By hotel standards, it’s boutique, but by residence standards, it’s massive, and this massive Emirati-style mansion with a courtyard, multiple rooms, terraces and quiet walkways once belonged to one man

Thani bin Abdullah Al-Rumaiti, a dignitary and figure of influence in the country, belonged to the first generation that worked alongside the founding fathers and served as the first President of the Federal National Council. This was once his home, and the thought of it being that before a hotel gives it more heart.

The second building, previously owned by Al Dewais, a prominent wood merchant, completes the property and him having played a vital role in collaboration with His Highness Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum, honours the Emirati spirit with an authentic narrative.

@arabianboutique.hotel

XVA Art Hotel

This one is for all the art lovers. This art-oriented salon is built on the bones of a historical building, with the wind towers and large shaded courtyards and the prime location – in the Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. The space combines art and heritage with a rich cultural program and offers 15 individually designed suites or rooms, an award winning restaurant, three wind towers, two courtyards, and a sultry lounge to its solace-seeking guests. It’s all very peaceful, serene and artsy. Fun fact: XVA Art Hotel is the former home of the Seddiqi family, Dubai’s Rolex dealers, and has been revamped in recent years to become the beautiful hotel it is now.

xvahotel.com

Najd Al Meqsar

Arguably one of the most unique stays in the UAE, Sharjah Collection has transformed a former traditional mountain village into a beautiful heritage hotel of just seven ‘Kareen Houses’, each with a bedroom each. Perched on a mountain top in scenic Khorfakkan on Sharjah’s East Coast, you’ll count rolling hills and dense forests among your neighbours. So, if peace and quiet are high on your staycation agenda, this is one spot to bookmark.

Much of the original features remain at Najd Al Meqsar, in the lobby and communal areas, the restaurant, and the guest rooms. Hand-hewn wooden beams, stone walls, and a thatched roof all add to the traditional charm

@najdalmeqsar

Ahmedia Heritage Guesthouse

Vis dette opslag på Instagram Et opslag delt af Amr Hussein (@amrhussein17)



This guesthouse is the combination of three Emirati homes restored to all it’s traditional glory and converted into a heritage stay experience. Technically, this is a boutique hotel and one that offers the true taste of Emirati hospitality, customs and the way of life. The space has stunning, entirely old-timey entrance and courtyard surrounded by a gallery, dining and seating areas. Like many of the heritage hotels and traditional stays here, the richness of the culture is fused with all the comforts and amenities a modern traveller seeks. Ahmedia might be the traditional of them all and located in a prime spot close to all the major attractions of old Dubai – the traditional Spice Market, Gold Souk and Dubai Creek.

Images: Socials/Supplied