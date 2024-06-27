From opulent desert resorts to dreamy beach retreats…

The UAE’s hotel scene is vast, varied and incredibly impressive. You’ve got splashy five-star beach resorts, dreamy desert getaways, and private island escapes. But if you’re looking for something a little different, we’ve got that too. Cue a collection of glamping retreats in the mountains and mangroves, art galleries with rooms in Old Dubai, and even a palace you can check-in to for the royal treatment.

Here are the 50 best hotels in the UAE.

Dubai

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

An hour out of Dubai you’ll find Al Maha. This stunning desert oasis is home to 42 individual villas complete with private pools, a main resort area that’s home to all-day dining restaurant Al Diwaan, and a relaxing spa featuring single and couple treatment rooms. Guests can while away the day at their private pool, or head to the picturesque main swimming pool that faces the sprawling desert dunes, where you’ll also find a pampering spa for blissful relaxation. Check in for a luxury staycation here, and don’t be surprised to greet your neighbours – Arabian Oryx and gazelles – as you enjoy breakfast on your alfresco terrace.

@almaha_resort

Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

If you want to experience Dubai’s yesteryear, book a stay at the Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. The hotel overlooks the iconic Dubai Creek – an integral part of the city’s history. The hotel is spread across 10 bayts (traditional Arabian homes) and combines traditional and contemporary designs. Think old-style telephones, vintage radios, heritage design tiles, photo frames of Old Dubai, and more. Pick from either a Dubai Creek view or the Souq view, and spend your evenings strolling Al Seef for a taste of Dubai’s history.

@alseefheritagehotel

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Thai-born luxury hotel brand Anantara debuted the first World Islands hotel in late 2021, complete with villas with private pools, unique experiences and tropical island vibes. Whether you’re looking for a drop-and-flop beach break or an action-packed itinerary, you can do as much or as little as you likehere. There’s a large lagoon-style swimming pool at the centre of the resort and loungers lining the seafront for soaking up the sunshine, or at the watersports centre guests can book pedalo trips, jet skiing or a banana boat ride. Don’t miss a trip to the Anantara Spa for a relaxing Lomi Lomi massage – which is best enjoyed at the beach under the shade of a spa cabana.

@anantaraworldislandsdubai

Atlantis The Royal

This glittering gold palace at the top of the Palm Jumeirah oozes quintessential Dubai luxury. A seaside showstopper of modern architecture, five-star service and restaurants backed by star chefs like Heston Blumenthal, José Andrés and Nobu Matsuhisa, every inch of this soaring 43-storey property is about the wow-factor. Couple that with a dazzling infinity pool, Cloud 22; a modern Awaken Spa; and access to the world’s largest waterpark, Aquaventure, next door, and you’ve got yourself one of Dubai’s most luxurious, all-encompassing stays.

@atlantistheroyal

Banyan Tree Dubai

Say hello to a new era of luxury stays on Bluewaters, with the recent arrival of Banyan Tree Dubai. Although the façade might be modern and cold, once you’ve within the hotel, the blue hues of sea and pool, the serene greens of blowing palm trees, and terracotta-white candy stripes that adorn the textiles of the main pool complex subtly communicate wellness-focused luxury. Banyan Tree Dubai’s star attraction is undoubtedly the sprawling infinity pool deck, but a trip to the luxurious spa – a Banyan Tree essential – shouldn’t be missed either.

@banyantreedxb

Bulgari Resort Dubai

The ultra-luxury Bulgari fashion house expanded its hospitality empire in the Middle East with the arrival of Bvlgari Resort Dubai in 2017. Alongside a collection of rooms and suites finished with stylish Bvlgari touches, the resort boasts a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, all of which come with private pools. While staying at the resort, don’t miss the opportunity to daycation at the nautically inspired Bvlgari Yacht Club, or enjoy a dazzling dining experience at nine-seater Japanese restaurant, Hōseki.

@bvlgarihotels

Damani Lodges, Hatta Resorts

The Damani Lodges in Hatta are perfect for fun-filled, family getaways, dotted throughout the Hatta mountains and overlooking the adventure-packed Hatta Wadi Hub activity park. Each has a private terrace with amazing hill-top views, and there’s three categories to choose from, ranging from the entry level to the more plush suites, with all available to sleep up to two adults and two children. But these getaways are more about what’s going on outdoors rather than inside, with paragliding, horseback riding, ziplining and more all part of the Hatta adventure.

@visithatta

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Few hotels have helped put Dubai on the global party circuit map more than FIVE Palm Jumeirah. With its instantly recognizable design, impressive collection of high-energy dining and party spots, and top-tier villas that make for the ultimate party pad, few do it better when it comes to hedonistic stays in the emirate. But what truly sets this Palm resort apart is its regular roster of events, which range from international DJ sets at rooftop hotspot The Penthouse, to all-out festivals on the sand at Beach by FIVE.

@fivepalmjumeirah

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach

In its unmistakable shade of sand, this low-rise resort unrolls along the golden beach in Jumeirah 2. Widely regarded as one of Dubai’s most luxurious stays, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is an oasis of beachfront bliss. This resort’s array of stylish rooms and suites, dozen dining options, and facilities aplenty ensure guests of all ages that check-in receive the five-star Four Seasons treatment.

@fsdubai

Hatta Terrace

Arguably the most luxe place to stay in Hatta is Hatta Terrace. A jaw-dropping villa set amongst the mountains, this modern abode sleeps up to eight adults, and comes with five-star facilities including a heated pool, terrace with sun beds and a BBQ area, cosy living spaces, and three large double bedrooms. It’s all backdropped by panoramic mountain vistas, so when you’re looking to retreat to nature but don’t want to rough it by camping out, this is the place to book.

@hattaterrace

JA The Resort

Since opening in the 1980s, JA The Resort has been drawing families in their droves to Jebel Ali for getaways that promise something for everyone. Over the years, the resort has continued to expand, and is now a self-described ‘experiential resort’ split across three hotels, 25 restaurants and bars, and more than 40 experiences, including a shooting club, 9-hole golf course and 800 metre private beach. It’s impossible to be bored.

@jatheresort

Jumeirah Al Naseem

On the fringes of an enclave of luxurious Jumeirah Resorts that dot Madinat Jumeirah is Jumeirah Al Naseem. The most recent addition to the Jumeirah portfolio saw the brand migrate from its traditional Arabian aesthetic to something altogether more modern for the opening of Jumeirah Al Naseem in 2017. The resulting property is contemporary, understated luxury across beautifully landscaped grounds laced with swimming pools, an impressive array of room categories, and one of the city’s top restaurant collections at the Turtle Lagoon, where meals at Il Borro and Flamingo Room shouldn’t be missed.

@jumeirahalnaseem

Jumeirah Al Qasr

The palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr is situated in an impressive cluster of Jumeirah hotels on the beachfront, all of which come with traditional touches, five-star hospitality, and the ability to access a gourmet collection of restaurants. Jumeirah Al Qasr is particularly impressive, with its rich and regal fabrics, winding waterways that guests can navigate on traditional abras, and brilliant collection of restaurants that includes show-stoppers like Pierchic, French Riviera Beach, and Bar Buci.

@jumeirahalqasr

The Lana Dubai, Dorchester Collection

Dorchester Collection’s debut Middle Eastern property is a striking 30-storey tower that houses 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 126 of them suites – all oozing contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs. The Lana is a foodie playground with eight dining concepts to tuck into. These include Michelin-lauded chef Martín Berasategui’s debut restaurant in the Middle East, Jara, presenting a bold menu of the finest Basque recipes; and acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert’s dazzling Mediterranean restaurant, Riviera and rooftop bar, High Society. Adding to the wow-factor, a Dior Spa that opened in April gives a designer touch to this quietly luxurious address.

@thelanadubai

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

In a city where hopping between five-star hotels is common for pool days, drinks, and dining, there’s something undeniably special about Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. It oozes subtle splendour subtle splendour in everything from its design, to its gourmet and leisure offerings, and its service. This is a hotel that’s been meticulously thought out to ensure every guest gets to embrace the best Dubai experience, whether for a meal at one of the signature restaurants, or a weekend escape.

@mo_jumeira

The Nest by Sonara

For an elevated glamping experience that reconnects you to the desert, book a stay at The Nest. The accommodation is built straight into the desert dunes, creating a cool hideaway within Dubai Conservation Reserve. Brought to you by Nara Desert Escapes, the team behind luxury desert restaurant, Sonara Camp, there are 14 desert nests to enjoy. Each Nest comes with a bedroom area, private en-suite bathroom, an outdoor majlis for enjoying the sunset and a mini bar. Get involved in activities like falconry, sandboarding and astronomy, or enjoy a bespoke cinema in the sand set-up with a movie under the stars.

@sonara_camp

Nikki Beach Resort

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai is the epitome of blissful beachfront luxury, tucked away on the dreamy and secluded Pearl Jumeira island, it feels a million miles away from Dubai. While the brand may have built on high-octane hedonism, at this beach retreat, wellness and relaxation are as much the focus as the regular rotation of parties that take place at the beach club next door. Check-in to the sumptuously spacious, oceanic-inspired guestrooms in endless shades of white, enjoy a long leisurely lunch at Bungalo34, then get pampered in the picturesque spa, before rounding out the perfect day with sundowners at Soul Lounge.

@nikkibeachdubai

One&Only Royal Mirage

Set on the shorefront of Al Sufouh, few resorts offer the Arabian splendour found at One&Only Royal Mirage. Guest rooms and suites with traditional touches are dotted across buildings set within the 65-acre gardens, all neatly manicured and laced with fountains, arches and pathways that lead you around the property. A 1km private beach, collection of restaurants, chic beach club, and collection of temperature-controlled pools await.

@ooroyalmirage

One&Only The Palm

If we were rich and famous, we imagine One&Only The Palm to be the Dubai hotel we’d check-in to. It has an aura of exclusivity few of its luxurious can replicate, because it’s less about the flashy Instagram moments, and more about best-in-class service. There’s a peaceful serenity about the place that means nowhere feels crowded – whether you’re relaxing in the magnificent spa; reclining poolside at the adults-only pool, Safina; or dining on the delightful seafood on the terrace of one of Dubai’s most romantic restaurants, 101.

@oothepalm

Park Hyatt Dubai

On the banks of Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai is a long-standing escape that consistently gets it right in terms of service, facilities, and dining. The Mediterranean-meets-Moorish aesthetic feels worlds away from the bustle of the city, particularly when checking-in to garden and Creek-facing rooms. Highlights include sun-soaked days during winter at dazzling Twiggy beach club, and sundowners overlooking the yachts bobbing in the marina at NOEPE, a breezy, Cape Cod-inspired alfresco bar.

@parkhyattdubai

QE2 Dubai

Dubai’s first and only floating hotel, the QE2 Dubai is a slice of regal history docked at Port Rashid. The legendary ocean liner arrived in Dubai in November 2008, where it underwent a decade-long makeover before opening as a permanent hotel in 2018. It’s been carefully restored to still offer the refined experience as it did when it was sailing, and playing into history you can enjoy drinks in The Golden Lion, dine as the Queen once did at Queens Grill, and take in a show at Theatre by QE2. Heritage tours led by former employees regailing tales of the ship’s golden era add to the experience.

@qe2dubai

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

If you come for the location, you’ll stay for the actual hotel. W Dubai – Mina Seyahi cuts a distinct figure on the Dubai skyline – a 31-storey building shrouded in sleek lines, glass architecture and smooth curves that wrap around the stylish guestrooms. The design-led lobby is striking in an old-world charm way that’s in direct contrast to W Dubai – The Palm’s futuristic aesthetic. Much of the culinary action happens around vibrant Ginger Moon, a playful all-day eatery that extends onto the pool deck. But you shouldn’t miss dinner and drinks at rooftop hotspot, Attiko, either.

@wdubaiminaseyahi

XVA Art Hotel

Forgoing the gilded glamour that many of its counterparts in Dubai favour, XVA Art Hotel stands out from the crowd on the city’s hotel scene for lacing heritage and history throughout the entire guest experience. Located in heart of Al Fahidi, the hotel is located on the site of the former home of the renowned Seddiqi family. Each of the guest rooms is unique in its design and finish, but all are quaint and cosy and filled with interesting design and creative touches. On site, guests can while away days at the café, art gallery, or boutique, but a stay here is more about basing yourself in the heart of the action of Old Dubai, so exploring the maze of traditional shops, cafes and creative spaces right on your doorstep is an unmissable part of staying at XVA.

@xvagallery

Abu Dhabi

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

Hidden among the sea of rolling, flame-orange dunes of the Empty Quarter, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is one of the UAE’s best-loved Arabian escapes. A secluded desert oasis, there are 140 rooms, 14 suites and 52 pool villas on offer, all decorated with traditional arabesque touches with endless vistas out across the dunes. Separated from the main resort, the rooms are described as ‘secluded desert sanctuaries’, and the collection of swish villas each come with their own private pool.

@anantaraqasralsarab

Anantara Al Yamm

Sir Bani Yas Island makes for the sort of staycations that dreams are made of, with its beautiful beaches, expansive desert, and nature reserve home to 14,000 exotic animals. There’s three Anantara resorts to choose from on the island, but for a luxurious beach escape, you’ll want to book the Anantara Al Yamm resort. This 30-key, all-villa sanctuary is designed to look like an Emirati fishing village, and invites guests to enjoy the likes of beach horse riding and snorkeling, as well as all other animal-tastic activities. Don’t miss navigating the island’s wilds with safari experiences, nature walks and bike trails.

@anantarasirbaniyas

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

One of Abu Dhabi’s original glamping experiences, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat encourages visitors to unleash their inner explorer and embark on a wealth of fun-filled family entertainment. Tents right on the beach with private plunge pools make the ideal stay for adventurers, while nomads can check-in to the vintage vans. But for the ultimate in luxury stays on Hudayriyat, you’ll want to book the newer ocean view or overwater villas, that come with private pools, sun decks, and gorgeous views.

@babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Abu Dhabi staycations don’t get much more decadent than Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. A grand dame of Abu Dhabi’s leisure scene, the regal address at the top of the Corniche is unapologetically luxurious, home to dazzling facilities like Michelin-pedigree restaurants, grand guest rooms, inviting swimming pools, and a sumptuous spa all navigated through boulevard-sized, gold-flecked, art-strewn corridors. You can ride camels along the beach at dusk, play tennis or padel or beach volleyball, do yoga, have a bonfire brunch at a pool bar or just go for a meditative stroll through the gardens.

@mo_emiratespalace

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Dubai-born Jumeirah’s expansion into Abu Dhabi’s resort market made an instant impact for all the right reasons. Flanked by the crystalline waters of Saadiyat Island, it’s an expert lesson in subtle seaside luxury, with its nautical shades, natural light and impressive culinary array that’s all arranged to make the most of the stunning setting. Poolside SAL is the latest addition to the offering, but beachside dining at Mare Mare and sips on the shorefront should also make up your Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island itinerary.

@jumeirahsaadiyat

Liwa Nights

This seasonal glamping experience welcomes guests to live like the Bedouins (albeit with a few little luxuries) each season from October to May. Unrolling against the backdrop of the flame-hued desert dunes on the edge of the Empty Quarter, it’s an open invitation to disconnect and fully immerse in desert dwelling. Bed down in air-conditioned tents that all come with an ensuite, dine on Emirati home cooked meals, and embrace the locale with activities like camel rides, dune bashing, and visits to nearby date farms.

@liwanights

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Along the sun-drenched shores of Saadiyat Island, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi sits on its own private stretch of sand, inviting guests to enjoy blissful relaxation on one of the world’s best beaches. There’s an untamed allure to this resort, which gives the feeling of remoteness despite its proximity to a string of restaurants and cultural attractions both on Saadiyat, and in the surrounding city. Within the extensive collection of 306 luxurious rooms and suites, there’s a collection of one-, two- and a three-bedroom royal villa, where next-level comforts include a large terrace fitted with a private plunge pool.

@parkhyattad

The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Set on one of the world’s best beaches, this St Regis hotel is one of the top stays on Saadiyat. Mediterranean and Middle Eastern aesthetics harmoniously marry at the property, which is grand without being gaudy. The eight-floor resort is built in smart sand-hued stone, giving it a Mediterranean mansion feel from the outside. Once inside, plenty of marble, glass and oceanic shades ensure everywhere feels bright and breezy. A truly outstanding array of restaurants range from Southeast Asian specialities at Sontaya, to pan-Asian plates served in the stunning beachfront setting of Buddha-Bar Beach.

@stregissaadiyatisland

Telal Resort Al Ain

This rustic-luxe resort in Al Ain overlooks a natural conservation area, with uninterrupted views of the desert planes providing postcard-worthy backdrop. Decor is Emirati-inspired and guests can look forward to traditional artwork, arabesque touches and timeless local details across the rooms, villas and suites. Accommodation ranges from deluxe rooms to a three-bedroom villa with private pool and jacuzzi. For a relaxing stay, book a treatment at the spa or kick back in the cosy library. Those with a passion for adventure can enjoy ATV drives, ziplines or a desert safari.

@telalresortalain

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

For fun-filled family getaways, few compare to The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hiltonis the world’s first Warner Bros. Hotel, suitably situated on Yas Island a mere cape-twirl away from the spandex-clad wonderland of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. But it’s more than a launchpad for Yas Theme Park adventures, the hotel comes with an exciting collection of new restaurants and recreational facilities; it plays curator to a museum-load of props and exhibits from Warner Bros.’ vast entertainment dynasty; and with a generous schedule of character visits, it offers kids the opportunity to come face-to-face with costumed heroes.

@thewbabudhabi

Ras Al Khaimah

Anantara Mina Al Arab

Bringing a slice of the Maldives to the UAE, this 174-key resort stands out thanks to its first-of-its kind overwater villas. These abodes are designed out on stilts over the water, and come complete with a thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool. Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa, complete with seven treatment rooms and a Hammam room that looks fit for royalty.

@anantararasalkhaimah

Bear Grylls Explorer Camp

Picture this: a weekend out in the wild with a group of your closest friends or family and your four-legged pal, exploring the mountainous area surrounding you. There’s wild goats, barbecue facilities and comfortable bunk beds that sleep up to three. That’s what you’ll find at Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, where you pair learning survival techniques with sleeping in a rustic-luxe container, and socialising after dark as you cook around the campfire.

@beargryllscamp

Banan Beach

A no-frills, pet-friendly camping retreat in Ras Al Khaimah, while the aesthetic may give Cyclades chic, make no mistake this glamping retreat is firmly rooted in local traditions and experiences. Set on a beautiful beach, facilities designed to encourage you to meet and mingle include infinity pools, a bar and a restaurant, plus a self-cooking barbecue area. On the accommodation front, for big groups there are three-bedrooms chalets with private pools, as well as spacious loft tents with waterside terraces, and colourful small tents. As the sun goes down, the bonfire lights up and guests can enjoy a movie at the cosy outdoor cinema.

@bananbeach

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Few places in the UAE really offer supreme privacy quite like The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Made up of 32 exclusive private villas with private pools, the boutique hotel is the kind of spot where you can just hideaway in the comforts of your villa all weekend long. The villas are inspired by bedouin tents – if bedouins had impeccable taste and were partial to chic monochrome furniture. The outdoor space is seriously wow, with a private pool, outdoor shower and bath tub, as well as a long path leading towards the beach, and a sundeck at the end to watch the sunset.

@ritzcarltonalhamrabeach

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is set amongst the beauty of a 1,235-acre protected desert reserve. Experience tranquility, picturesque scenery and rich culture in the Bedouin-styled villas, which come with private pools and decks, lounge areas and breathtaking desert views. For the adventurous traveller, book a desert camel trek, a private archery lesson or bird-watching session, or just head out on a nature walk and soak in the surroundings. The desert resort boasts five dining venues including the dreamy desert Sonara Camp, farm-to-table Farmhouse, all-day dining at Kaheela, the open-sky Moon Bar and the relaxed Moorish lounge.

@ritzcarltonalwadidesert

Umm Al Quwain

Casa Mikoko

Part of the rustic, Zanzibar-inspired Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain is Casa Mikoko, a glamping experience of five chalets set against the backdrop of the mangroves. The chalets all come with thoughtful amenities like a tea and coffee bar, hairdryer and slippers, and plenty of privacy too, all while looking out over the calm natural waters. Three of the five come with their own plunge pool – serving as a delightful spot to start the day with a floating breakfast, and all boast an African inspired aesthetic that offers a tropical, instant on-holiday feel.

@casamikoko.uaq

Vida Beach Resort

A seaside retreat that’s got all the ingredients for an idyllic stay in quaint Umm Al Quwain, this Vida property is painted in Vida’s signature white colouring, with palm trees and an open terrace that lead down to the pool and beach. Rooms offer either sea views or city views, and range from entry-level deluxe rooms up to the executive one-bedroom suite. For the ultimate luxury, book the two-bedroom beach chalet. There are plenty of facilities at Vida Beach Resort, from a fitness centre to a spa, tennis court, swimming pool, water sports, kids’ club and even some pet-friendly rooms.

@vidahotels

Fujairah

Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Emaar Hospitality’s Vida, Palace and Address brands have set themselves up well in the Northern Emirates, bringing a modern spin on Emirati hospitality to lesser-known parts of the emirates. That includes on Fujairah’s east coast, where you’ll find Address Beach Resort. It’s all about framing the locale – and everywhere you look sea, or mountain views are instantly calming. As for the aesthetics, the rooms are adorned in blue, beige and white hues bringing an extension of the outdoor natural elements to the interiors.

@addressfujairah

NAAMA Beach Villas & Spa, Fujairah

Unrolling against the backdrop of the Hajar mountains and west coast of the Indian Ocean on Fujairah’s East coast, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is a stunning new stay upping the luxe in Fujairah. Ideal for romantic retreats for two as well as big group getaways, the 44 villas are finished in calming shades of caramel and cream, and range in size from one- to four-bedroom, and all come with private pools. To cater to guests’ every whim, dedicated butler service ensures every stay is five star.

@naaamabeachvillasspa

Sandy Beach Resort

A firm favourite with long-standing UAE residents, Sandy Beach Resort has been the base of choice for families seeking a no-frills beach retreat, party people heading over for the regular Snoopy Beats music festivals, and watersports enthusiasts alike. Facing Fujairah’s unmistakable Snoopy Island, its simplicity is part of the appeal, and after checking-in to one of the rooms or bungalows, head straight to the shorefront for a dip in the infinity pool, snorkelling around Snoopy Island, or sundowners with your toes in the sand.

@sandybeachresort

Ajman

Fairmont Ajman

In sleepy Ajman, the regal-looking Fairmont hotel is one of the most popular spots for retreating to the beach for laidback relaxation. The hotel’s décor might be a little tired, but it’s all part of its charm, and there’s an instant on-holiday feel to the guest rooms that come with balconies that gaze out towards the sea. For leisure, enjoy strolls along the hotel’s 200-metre private beach, then cool off in the expansive pool at the heart of the resort, where you can enjoy refreshing serves at the swim-up pool bar.

@fairmontajman

The Oberoi Al Zorah, Ajman

Ajman’s most sophisticated stay comes from one of India’s most storied hotel brands. Perched on the edge of an 18-hole Championship golf course, The Oberoi is perfect for couple’s and families seeking a luxurious beach escape. Entry-level rooms boast secluded gardens or sea-view terraces, while the premium villas come with private pools. Modern Italian architecture is a striking contast to Ajman’s leafy landscapes, which is where you’ll find much of the hotels leisure experiences, including watersports and a stretching swimming pool.

@oberoialzorah

Sharjah

Al Faya Retreat by Sharjah Collection

Nestled in the dunes of Mleiha desert, the retreat is a luxuriously converted area that was originally built in the 1960s and offers guests with the opportunity to explore the famed archaeological site and its fascinating history. Those looking for a little less adventure can embark on a journey of wellbeing at the unique, hands-free spa complete with a herbal room, salt pool and tropical shower walk; or laze away the day at the swimming pool. There’s just five guest rooms, all fitted with a skylight for stargazing at night, and all are close to the on-site fire pit, primed for recapping the day’s many desert camping adventures.

@alfayaretreat

The Chedi Al Bait

In the UAE’s cultural capital, The Chedi Al Bait embodies Arabian splendour, with the 65-key, five-star hotel in the heart of Sharjah spread across seven heritage houses. An ambitious historical preservation project, it’s added luxury touches to the former homes to ensure its deserving of its five-star status, while keeping the brand’s historic design DNA across all elements. The resulting property is a refined take on traditional Emirati hospitality.

@thechedialbait

Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection

Retreat by name, retreat by nature, this rustic-luxe escape nestled among the mangroves in sleepy Kalba on Sharjah’s East coast is only by private boat and is smack dab in the midst of some of the UAE’s most exotic wildlife. It’s a great break from the city, shunning the traditional five-star UAE stay for an offering that embraces its beautiful natural locale but still feels five star. Opulent tents with private pools and bespoke dining – it’s as luxurious as it gets.

@kingfisherretreat

Moon Retreat by Sharjah Collection

The family-friendly Moon Retreat unrolls against an expansive desert plain, and is home to 10 single-bed domes, two units of one-bedroom tents and four family tents. They all come with views of the Al Faya Mountains and the desert, a terrace where you can barbecue – and most of them have temperature-controlled pools. At the venue, you won’t find any cafes or restaurants, but the gas-fired BBQ is there to encourage you to cook and converse in a social, alfresco setting.

@moon.retreat

Nozol Al Rayaheen, Khorfakkan

Embrace a slower pace of life on the UAE’s east coast, where the breezy seaside town of Khorfakkan feels worlds away from built up city life. The area is emerging as a sought-after spot for daycations, but if you’re looking to make a weekend of it, check-in to Nozol Al Rayaheen. Split between 20 terracotta heritage houses which have been restored into the quaint four-star hotel, it offers a boutique feel of just 35 rooms. Outdoor seating areas, majlises and landscaped gardens are peaceful spots to enjoy a moment of quiet, or use your stay to explore the beaches, shops and hiking trails on your doorstep.

nozolalrayaheen.com