This summer, Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay is calling your name, and go you must. A series of offers is waiting for you, ones you won’t be able to pass up.

36-hour package

This 36-hour stay package is the perfect mini getaway for when you want a quick break from the mundane. In the package you get a 36-hour hotel stay, early check-in at 8am, late check-out until 8pm, 50 per cent discounts on dining for IHG One Rewards Members, complimentary breakfast for two and 1,000 bonus rewards points.

Prix Fixe Menu

At Brasserie on 1, you’ll find the perfect way three-course meal. Treat yourself to three delicious courses with this business lunch meal complete with a hot drink and unlimited filtered water.

Daily, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs89, Tel: (0) 4 871 6000, res.holidayinnbb@ihg.com

Mexi-Sizzle

At La Plancha Terraza Mexicana, find a Latin fiesta that includes an appetiser, main, and dessert. You can even take a dip in the hotel’s gorgeous lap pool and relax with a chilled drink. It’s the ideal way to spend the day with your closest friends.

Daily, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs59, until July 31, Tel: (0) 4 871 6000, res.holidayinnbb@ihg.com

holidayinn.com

Images: Supplied