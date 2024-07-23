Another reason to head to Kalba…

Checked the Hanging Gardens in Kalba and Al Hefaiyah Lake off your list? You’ll soon have another reason to head to this pretty exclave in Sharjah.

HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has just unveiled a series of new projects for Kalba which will shoot the humble cultural city right back to the top of your ‘must-visit’ list.

Here’s what we know so far…

One of the upcoming projects includes the Kalba Gate – a walkway which will connect the Hanging Gardens to Al Hefaiyah Lake. This will make seeing both attractions easier than before.

The Ruler added that the railed pathway will allow visitors of all ages to safely explore the stunning attractions and enjoy views of the entire city of Kalba. And of course, it will be a great spot to get those photographs.

For culture fans, a new museum will be erected showcasing and preserving the city’s heritage, customs, traditions and folk songs. The museum will also include restaurants which will further add to Kalba’s attractions. Back in 2022, the Sharjah Ruler approved plans for a Kalba Heritage Museum (pictured above) which matches the Ruler’s description of the museum.

The plans also include a park which will surround the flood-devastated Khor Kalba Fort.

During a phone call with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sheikh Sultan narrated a story on the Khor Kalba Fort. He stated, “Looking north from the mosque in the Khor Kalba neighbourhood near the fishermen’s dock, we see an empty lot, and beyond that stands the Khor Kalba Fort. What’s the story behind this land and fort? If we continue north from the mosque, we will discover the creek’s inlet around 250 metres away.”

He added, “A torrent entered from the creek, headed towards the old fort, and destroyed it, leaving only its foundations… We will now establish a park at this location, with the remains of the old fort visible within.”

Sheikh Sultan also shared that he launched a number of environmental, archaeological, and heritage tourism programmes to showcase the city’s existing qualities and attractions.

No details were shared as to when these new attractions will open, but we will let you know all updates as and when we have them.

Images: Supplied