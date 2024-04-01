Now open: There's a new lake attraction in Sharjah with mountain views
Sharjah’s done it again…
If you have visited the Hanging Gardens in Kalba and thought that was the end of everything new you need to see in Sharjah? Well, think again because the humble cultural city has done it again, opening a new lake attraction called Al Hefaiyah Lake nestled in the mountains.
The lake was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah on March 30, 2024. Judging by the photos, the attraction will once again have you questioning whether you’re still in Sharjah.
Want to visit before it gets too hot? You will find the attraction on the Sharjah-Kalba Road, following the Al Hiyar Tunnel.
Al Hefaiyah Lake is one of Sharjah’s urban infrastructure development projects and will aim to serve as a strategic water reservoir for the city.
The area spans over 130,000 square meters and will feature a lake where visitors can partake in several activities including going on boat rides perfect for those lake tours.
There will be mountain trails which span 11.7 kilometres. There are a variety of difficulties and lengths, so anyone can give it a go. Trails to pick from include Al Hefaiyah Lake Trail, Eastern Mountain Trail, Southern Al Friesh Mountain Trail, Northern Al Friesh Mountain Trail, and Al Friesh Lake Trail. For little ones, there will be shaded play areas, too.
Al Hefaiyah Lake will also be home to Al Hefaiyah Mosque designed in Fatimid style and decorated with geometric and floral themes. It will feature a women’s prayer hall, an outdoor courtyard and an Islamic library.
Need to have a bite to eat? The new attraction includes the Al Hefaiyah Rest House with views of the lake and Kalba’s high mountains, the Hanging Gardens, green spaces and more. While it’s cool, you can sit alfresco in the covered outdoor courtyard.
We can’t wait to visit!
Hanging Gardens
Al Hefaiyah Lake opens to the public just weeks after the opening of the Hanging Gardens. If you haven’t heard of Hanging Gardens, the attraction in Kalba is home to a huge waterfall, hike trails, rest houses, kids’ play areas and more.
You can read more here.
Images: Supplied by Sharjah Media