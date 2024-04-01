Sharjah’s done it again…

If you have visited the Hanging Gardens in Kalba and thought that was the end of everything new you need to see in Sharjah? Well, think again because the humble cultural city has done it again, opening a new lake attraction called Al Hefaiyah Lake nestled in the mountains.

The lake was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah on March 30, 2024. Judging by the photos, the attraction will once again have you questioning whether you’re still in Sharjah.

3 of 12

Want to visit before it gets too hot? You will find the attraction on the Sharjah-Kalba Road, following the Al Hiyar Tunnel.