The second UFC event in the capital in less than twelve months will see No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen taking on Umar Nurmagomedov at the Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

UFC has become a firm favourite of the capital’s sporting scene. Alongside the annual Abu Dhabi Showdown Week extravaganza held in October, fans in the UAE and across the world can anticipate another thrilling dose of MMA action on Saturday August 3, as UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov take over the Etihad Arena.

Sandhagen, with his 17-4 record (including a victory over hall of famer Frankie Edgar) will take on Nurmagomedov, the cousin of undefeated Lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the Chelyabinsk-based bantamweight contender also undefeated after 17 fights. So, it’s set to be a thrilling bout when these two face off in the octagon.

Elsewhere on the card, Shara Magomedov will take on Michal Oleksiejczuk for a Middleweight bout, fans will see Vera and Figueiredo come together for a Bantamweight bout, and Dern will take on Godinez.

UFC in Abu Dhabi

The event is the latest in a series of events organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) since signing a formal partnership with UFC back in 2019. Last year, the partnership was extended again until 2028.

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday August 3. etihadarena.ae