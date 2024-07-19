Trek through the Andes with this thrilling spread…

Background

Winner of What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Highly Commended Latin American Restaurant award this year, Maté is a leading name on the capital’s dining circuit when you’re looking for authentic Latin flavours or just a good ol’ cut.

As we’re writing this out, we realise a lot of our favourite concepts lately are housed on Saadiyat, with this one being no different at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi. It simply goes to show the island’s growing clout as a dining destination, in addition to being a regional cultural centrepiece flanked by beachside brilliance.

The Menu

We’ve heard plenty about Maté’s new Asado de Libre – Camino de Los Andes brunch, but what we weren’t aware of was the multitude of flavours it packs under the Latin American theme. We arrive here for this Andes-inspired trek – not fitted in hiking gear, but armed with ravenous appetites. Our server explains that what we’re about to experience draws inspiration from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Chile.

In a sentence, this is your passport to a whole new world of Latin American flavours.

We embark on this culinary trek with two picks from their ‘para comenzar’ starter menu, the Maté carpaccio and the roasted aubergine. The dry age beef is lightly-torched and seasoned with our favourite ingredients: olive oil, black pepper and salt. The roasted aubergine packs green tahini, candy tomatoes, hummus and dukkha, inspired by the Middle East. Spicy and nutty, our palates are primed.

We’re here to go big, and for our main, we do the cotilla al asador, wagyu short ribs cooked on an open fire. We’re told open fire cooking is the way to go in Argentina, and as fans of smokiness and the outdoor life, this really hits the spot.

Also on their main menu are cedarwood-cooked fish and grilled ribeye that you can’t go wrong with. For our sides, we’re compelled by flavour to order the pimento rojos asado, charcoal grilled peppers with olive oil and garlic that awaken our tastebuds in a trice, as well as the papas a caballo, a side of house-made potatoes, soft-boiled eggs and chives.

Rounding off our traverse through the mountains is the Helado, ice cream coated in a rich, dark chocolate. If you’re a fan of cheesecake, the tarta de queso will absolutely have you letting out oohs and aahs, as you savour everything it packs.

What’s On Verdict: Arrive at base camp on an empty stomach, because this culinary trek is all about peak flavour.

Maté, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs690 bubbles. Tel: (0)54 309 6027. @parkhyattad

Images: supplied