The biggest chart-toppers are heading to town…

REWIND, the world’s biggest 80’s and 90’s Festival from the UK is returning to Dubai for a third year in a row in February 2025.

We can expect the usual line-up of our favourite 80s icons when the music festival takes place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Tony Hadley who was the first headliner for the first Rewind Festival in 2023 will be returning to headline once again in 2025. Hadley, the former frontman of Spandau Ballet, is renowned for his powerful voice and unforgettable hits like True and Gold.

Performing on the main stage, we have a stellar lineup of iconic performers including Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno.

You will be able to snap up your tickets for the one-day-only event on rewindfestdxb.com on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 4pm – so set those alarms! Prices start from Dhs395 for general admission (and it’s Dhs345 for those limited early bird tickets.)

But it’s not just the music that will make the festival electrifying

Your day will also be packed with fantastic food, delicious sips from numerous bars, live performers, DJs, and a wide array of festival activities spread across the entire venue.

For an extra layer of excitement, The Doctor from ‘Doctor and the Medics’ will be hosting the event. He is known for the smash hit Spirit in the Sky.

The event will take place outdoors on the custom-built stage where you can enjoy the cool Dubai breeze and views of Ain Dubai. You can also catch the festival from one of the very many bars at Bla Bla and not miss a second of the action.

Ticket details and prices

General admission tickets are priced from Dhs395, with a limited number of early bird tickets priced at Dhs345. VIP tickets are priced at Dhs645 where guests can enjoy dedicated bars, seating, waiter service, and a reserved standing section at the front of the stage.

Remember, you can get your tickets on rewindfestdxb.com

Bla Bla, The Beach, opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Feb 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubai rewindfestdxb.com

Images: Supplied

Featured photo credit: Jeffrey Pabroquez