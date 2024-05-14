Party like its 20-2024…

The second half of 2024 is looking rather promising in the UAE, there are plenty of festivals that we can still look forward to. Whether you’re a fashion lover, eco-conscious or just looking for a good time out, we have got you covered.

Here are all of the festivals to look forward to in the UAE 2024 and 2025

2024

Dubai

EarthSoul

EarthSoul is a series of concerts taking place at Coca-Cola Arena that aim to unite artists and audiences in a shared mission of environmental awareness. Not simply a concert, it’s an invitation to dance into a greener future. The next edition of the concerts will be rapper French Montana, and that performance is set to go ahead at the City Walk super venue on Saturday, June 22.

EarthSoul presents French Montana, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Saturday June 22, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Defected Dubai

Defected Dubai is back again. We aren’t entirely sure if we’ll be having the same three-day bender as we did last year however we do know that the festival is coming back to the UAE and will be held at the JA Resort once again and the Defected concerts are set to take place on November 9 and 10.

Defected Dubai, JA Resort, Jebel Ali, November 9 and 10 2024. @defectedevents

Sole DXB

Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this 2024. The three-day festival typically takes place in December so we can expect a similar date. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle. In previous years we have seen the likes of Central Cee, Busta Rhymes and many more perform at the festival.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, 2024. @soledxb

Abu Dhabi

Wireless

It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting-edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats. And now we have confirmation that it will return for a 2024 edition, The date was originally set for Saturday, March 2, 2024, however Wireless took to Instagram to announce that the festival would in fact take place in November of this year instead. Event organisers, Live Nation Middle East have promised an even “bigger and better” show for Wireless Middle East 2.0.

Wireless, Etihad Park, Yas Island, November 2024. @wirelessfestme

2025

Untold

If you’re anything like us then you spent the better half of your weekend in February of this year roaming around Expo City and making the most of UNTOLD Dubai. The good news is the UNTOLD apps home page already says 2025, Expo City Dubai, UAE. While we don’t have any details as to when or who to expect just yet we are already buzzing at the idea for a return of the festival.

UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City, 2025. Untold.ae

