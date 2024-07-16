From Mykonos and Marbella to Cannes and Saint Tropez, here’s where to find your favourite Dubai restaurants in Europe this summer…

We’re not here to tell you not to sample the local flavour when you jet off on holiday. But if you’re making for European shores and missing a taste of Dubai’s top restaurants, here’s where to find them around the world this summer.

Bodrum: The MAINE

From award-winning gastropreneur Joey Ghazal comes The MAINE Bodrum, the sixth iteration of The MAINE worldwide. The brand’s second seasonal location sits pretty upon a hilltop in the Maxx Royal Resort, alongside renowned names like Caviar Kaspia and Scorpios. Much like the seasonal outpost in Ibiza, The MAINE Bodrum features a dark, rustic aesthetic, with seating for 150 across the indoor and alfresco terrace. Lit almost entirely by candlelight, it’s a sleek and sophisticated spot for romantic dinners and get-togethers with friends alike. On the menu, guests can enjoy fresh seafood from the raw bar, an extensive array of hot and cold starters designed to share, and the brand’s classic selection of fresh fish and prime meats. Iconic MAINE dishes, like the sea bass ceviche, tomato carpaccio, chargrilled artichokes, sticky short ribs and lobster taglioni also make their way onto the Bodrum menu.

@themainebodrum

Cannes: Nammos

Born on the party island of Mykonos, Nammos beach club became a smash hit success story when it opened in Dubai in 2019. A pop-up in Doha and a seasonal opening in Limassol followed, with the next permanent location now welcoming guests to the shorefront of one of the world’s most alluring destinations, Cannes. Inviting the South of France’s glamorous jet-setters to perch up under its signature turquoise striped parasols, Nammos Cannes is located at Palm Beach Cannes. It’s a glamourous ode to the golden days of Cannes in the 1960s, spread across a sprawling pool club, relaxed beach, and lively restaurant.

@nammoscannes

Cannes: Zuma

A destination known and loved around the world for its haute Japanese cuisine and vibrant bar scene, Zuma is a global name with permanent locations in London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, Madrid, Rome, New York, Las Vegas and Maldives, amongst others. Each summer it returns to the hedonistic shores of Europe’s most beloved party spots, including Mykonos, Bodrum, Ibiza, Porto Cervo and Capri. New for 2024, Zuma has landed in Cannes alongside Nammos at the legendary Palm Beach, a former playground of the rich and famous. Welcoming guests for dinner only, it will be open year-round, and features a sultrily lit restaurant adorned in the sleek, minimalistic design touches Zuma is known for, and features both sushi and robata counters.

@zumacannesofficial

Ibiza: Clap

Its modern Japanese cuisine and sleek rooftop bar have made Clap one of DIFC’s most popular spots for everything from business lunch to Saturday brunch and after-work drinks. But this year the brand expands into daylife with a 16,000 square metre beach club and restaurant in the serene Talamanca opening this August. Of course, the venue will feature a signature restaurant and bar, all alfresco to make the most of the gorgeous setting and beautiful Balearic weather. But new for the brand and exclusive to Ibiza will be a 50 metre swimming pool flanked by greenery, cabanas and floating pool beds. Bliss.

@clapibizaofficial

Marbella: Gaia

Fundamental Hospitality are behind one of Dubai’s biggest homegrown culinary success stories, Gaia. The upscale Greek restaurant proved so popular in Dubai, that it’s since expanded to Monte Carlo, Doha and London. But for its fifth opening, the brand has chosen to debut in the popular Spanish summer holiday town of Marbella, now welcoming guests to discover its authentic Greek cuisine with a modern twist in the heart of the popular Puente Romano Beach Resort. It’s in good company – you’ll also find COYA, Cipriani, and Nobu here. Come for a dinner of Greek-Mediterranean fare in a light and refined setting, then keep the party going at NYX, the brand’s sophisticated late-night speakeasy, an exclusive cocktail bar tucked inside the restaurant.

@gaia_marb

Mykonos: LPM Restaurant & Bar

Another stalwart on the DIFC dining scene in Dubai – there’s no bad time to visit LPM. This upscale French-Mediterranean restaurant is home to a delectable menu, extensive wine list, and excellent service, with locations around the world found in London, Miami, Vegas, Hong Kong, as well as regional cities Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh. This summer, they’re taking their signature taste of the Cote d’Azur to Mykonos for the first time, with LPM Mykonos boasting a fully alfresco space in the heart of the old town, inside the island’s new boutique hotel, Anandes. As such, you’ll be able to tuck in to all of your LPM classics like the warm prawns and salt crust seabass, but in an LPM first, the restaurant will also welcome hotel guests for breakfast.

@lpmmykonos

Porto Cervo: Billionaire

Extravagant dinner and a show Billionaire temporarily shuts its doors in Dubai for summer, as its masters of extravaganza embark on sensational shows at the brand’s seasonal locations in Porto Cervo and Monte Carlo. The venue in Porto Cervo opens from July 19 until August 31, during which time the rich and famous flock to these haute shores on the Sardinian coast. Each night, guests can dine on internationally-influence dishes while admiring the sensational stage shows of singers, dancers and circus performers. Don’t miss the limited shows of Alessandro Ristori & The Portofinos, who will revive the glory days of 60’s Italian pop culture with shows on July 24 and 25, plus August 5, 6, 8, 12, 13, 19 and 20.

@billionairepcervo

Saint Tropez: Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Hospitality are behind some of the world’s best beach clubs, and each summer party people flock to their shores to ‘Celebrate Life’ in some of the best known destinations for sun-soaked summers. Returning this year is Nikki Beach Saint Tropez, the brand’s European flagship and first ever European location. At the forefront of the party scene for the last two decades of summers, its undergone a full renovation for the 2024 season, promising an enhanced and more exclusive experience this time around. It’s all-white decor, fabulous restaurant, and inviting swimming pool all remain – with a new focus on pool parties and destination dining. Also catch Nikki Beach back in action in Montenegro, Porto Cervo, Monte Carlo, Marbella, Mallorca, and Ibiza.