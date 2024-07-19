Play it safe…

Airlines around the world have been dealing with severe technical challenges today, owing to an outage of third party technical systems globally.

While the technical glitch has affected several industries and airports around the world, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi had this to say:

Irrespective of what airline you’re flying with, it is advised that passengers flying out of Abu Dhabi and the UAE will want to get to the airport as early as possible – ideally, a minimum of three hours, or more, prior to their scheduled departure times – seeing as flight services (including check-ins) have been impacted by the glitch.

While the outage has resulted in flights originating in the US being grounded, operations seem to be back to normal here in the UAE’s airports.

Media: Instagram, unsplash