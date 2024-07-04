This isn’t the first time we’ve been graced by these majestic visitors…

July 4, 2024: Spotted something in the waters in Abu Dhabi? Don’t be alarmed. It’s just a whale shark. A video was shared by The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) showing the Whale Shark in the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi)

The video shared on EAD’s official Instagram account stated, ‘Although whale sharks are the largest fish in the oceans, they are gentle species and pose no threat to humans.’

The environment agency urged the public not to disturb the ‘precious visitor and maintain a safe distance to ensure the protection of the community and the health of our marine environment.’

It mentioned a call to action asking those who spot the whale shark in Abu Dhabi to contact the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center at 800555 to report the sighting.

Whale Sharks have been reportedly spotted not just in Abu Dhabi, but in Dubai as well for the past nine years (or more).

Save the whale sharks

Whale sharks are filter feeders, meaning they munch on plankton, krill and fish eggs, posing absolutely zero threat to humans. They can live up to 130 years and are the largest non-cetacean (non-whale) animal in the world.

Sadly though, whale sharks are on the endangered species list. Despite several international bans on the targeting of whale sharks for capture, the market for their fins, skin and oil means that many still end up in the nets of unscrupulous fisheries. Their numbers are also hampered by ‘catch losses’, boat collisions, and their own breeding behaviour (long lifespan and late maturation).

Remember, if you do spot one, admire the majestic creature from afar and call the EAD team on 800 555.

Credit: Video shared from @environmentabudhabi

Featured image: Unsplash/Pixabay