The Swiss duo will perform at the new Dubai Harbour super space on November 16…

After the huge news that Calvin Harris will open Ushuaïa Dubai on Saturday October 26, the next headliner has been revealed. On Saturday November 16, Swiss DJ duo Adriatique will bring their incredible show, Adriatique Present X, to the new Ushuaïa experience at Dubai Harbour.

Pre-sale tickets will be released at 4pm on Wednesday August 28. For first access, you can sign-up via ushuaiadubai.com. As pre-sale tickets for Calvin Harris sold out in less than an hour, fans are advised to snap up tickets quickly next Wednesday. Ticket prices haven’t been confirmed, but started from Dhs195 for early bird Calvin Harris tickets.

If you’re unfamiliar with Adriatique, allow us to get you acquainted: it’s the stage name of musical maestro’s Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, who have become a global name thanks to their incredible live shows of high-energy sound and cutting-edge visuals. The duo from Zurich consistently serve up next-level digital and avant-garde displays of light and audiovisual, and their gig at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is set to be no different.

The last time the duo headlined in the city was at Expo City, drawing thousands of party people to Expo for an unforgettable night as part of the Soho Garden Festival.

About Ushuaïa Dubai

The first Ushuaïa outside of Ibiza, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience will open on October 26 with none other than Calvin Harris, who’s been selling out a weekly Friday residency at the Ibiza original all summer. A limited number of fifth wave tickets remain, priced at Dh400 and available via platinumlist.net.

Thereafter, a series of extraordinary events will take over the super venue between October 2024 and May 2025, bringing with them state-of-the-art production, captivating visuals, and breathtaking sunset views across Dubai’s skyline. Current residencies at Ushuaia Ibiza include David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Swedish House Mafia, so we can expect a similar calibre of world class DJ at the Dubai venue throughout the year.

Adriatique present X at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Saturday November 16, tickets on sale August 28. @ushuaiadubai