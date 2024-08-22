Those views are going to look stunning…

A visit to Hatta is always exciting and we’ve received an update that this beautiful exclave is now home to the UAE’s longest mountain trails.

The Hatta Mountain Trails project was put together by the Dubai Municipality and features 21 cycling routes spanning 53 kilometres, 17 walking trails across 33 kilometres, wooden bridges, rest stops and service facilities. It is one of many projects implemented to establish Hatta as the leading tourist destination in the region.

The trails are divided into categories and are colour-coded based on levels of difficulty.

Green: Four tracks for cycling and four for walking

Blue: Four tracks for cycling and four for walking

Red: Eight tracks for cycling and six for walking

Black: Three tracks for cycling and six for walking

The trail will pass through a variety of terrains and landscapes including rocky paths, rugged peaks and valleys and mountainous areas offering some unbeatable views of Hatta. There will be signposts and directional signs to ensure cyclists enjoy a safe experience.

HE Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality stated that the project was launched to ‘enhance the quality of living in Dubai and position it as the most active and healthy city in the world. Our ambition is to implement initiatives that serve the Hatta area, establishing it as a leading tourist destination for residents and tourists.’

Al Hajri added that the Hatta Mountain Trails complement the beautiful Hatta landscape and are even equipped to handle international events and competitions. The local community here will also be able to organise various events, races and competitions throughout the year.

Worrying about damaging your bike during the drive-over? Don’t worry. You will be able to rent a bike, or even get it repaired.

The spot will also be home to picnic spots, refuelling areas and rest stops where riders can relax.

Race you to the top!

Images: Dubai Media Office