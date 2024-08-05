It’s good to give back…

Whether you’re looking to give back to the community or have some extra time in your hands, volunteering is always a rewarding endeavor.

Here are 13 wonderful places to volunteer in Dubai

Al Noor Dubai

Starting in 1981 with only eight children, this delightful organisation has gone from strength to strength each year, enriching the lives of hundreds of children and young adults that suffer from various physical and cognitive challenges. Deploring holistic approaches to ensure the wellbeing and developments of all students, their trans-disciplinary assessments ensure that all individuals get the exact help they need. Those who wish to get involved, can volunteer with the children from 8am to 12pm from Monday to Friday, by sending their details to their reception for review. Corporate volunteering is also available, as well as monetary contributions also being accepted.

Al Noor Dubai, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE, Mon to Fri 7.30am to 4.30pm, Sat & Sun closed. Tel: (0)4 340 4844, alnoorspecialneeds.ae

Pink Caravan

You may recognise their vibrant mobile screening centres that make their way across town, this UAE based initiative strives to raise awareness, increase accessible early detection, treatment and recovery for those suffering from Breast Cancer. This amazing initiative is open to volunteers with medical expertise, as well as those without.

fopc.ae

Emirates Red Crescent

If you’ve ever wanted to volunteer in Dubai and get involved in some community service, then the UAE Red Cresent is a perfect place to start. Red Crescent offers services and aid in a wide range of endeavours, addressing pressing or pervasive problems in the community. With a wide-range volunteer scheme, you will be sure to find a place to contribute your time and skills.

emiratesrc.ae

K9 Friends

Animal lovers, this is your spot to volunteer in Dubai to make a difference. In operation since 1989, K9 Friends aims to rescue and rehome stray and abandoned dogs. This organisation is solely run by volunteers who are 21+ and can commit for at least six months. All individuals that are interested are invited to an informational coffee morning where they will learn more about the office, kennel and the tasks they will have to undertake.

K9 Friends, Dubai Investment Park, Sat to Thur 8am to 5pm, Fri 9am to 4pm, Tel: (0)52 593 0265, www.k9friends.com

Thrift for Good

This enterprise is putting Dubai’s old clothes to good use by re-homing the preloved items to reduce waste. Thrift for good is in partnership with Gulf for Good, which coordinates all its volunteer activities. There are multiple volunteering endeavours to get involved in at different locations. Make sure to check the age restrictions as they vary.

thriftforgood.org

UAE Dolphin Project

Being a non-profit organisation the Dolphin Project relies on public support to make sure its important work can get done. Anyone can get involved and help make a difference to the local marine environment and dolphin population. If you have some spare time and a passion for the ocean, gain some valuable experience through unpaid volunteering with the Dolphin Project, where you can gain valuable experience about marine conservation. Volunteers will be able to get involved with public events and fieldwork.

Positions vary from one off activities as a general volunteer, to long standing positions as part of the core team, which require a minimum of three to six months commitment, for five to ten hours a week. Check out their website for the full list of details required for submission, along with the permanent rolls available.

uaedolphinproject.org/volunteering

WWF UAE

If you’re a self-proclaimed eco-warrior, then this might be the perfect volunteering pursuit for you. Individuals can get involved by raising funds for WWF’s conservation projects by using their fundraising guide, which includes ideas and instructions on the best ways to fundraise. Alternatively, their website has a multitude of resources for individuals to find like minded nature lovers, as well as get involved in workshops on how to target climate change.

Their website also illustrates many other tips for ways you can make a positive impact on the world through sustainable practices which you can implement into your daily life, such as how to reduce your waste by utilise food scraps, how to grow your own food and becoming more conscious about the local produce that is available and seasonal.

emiratesnaturewwf.ae

SmartLife Foundation

This charity has been set up to help the many blue-collared workers who have built our magnificent city. There are many projects that have been established to empower and maximise these individuals’ lives, and their relatives back home. Their projects include mentoring and educational scholarships to children of blue-collar workers, health checkups, reading clubs, dancing, fitness and yoga and more. Apply online and get involved with this wonderful initiative, directly contributing to bettering Dubai’s community.

smartlifefoundation.org

Dubai Cares

One of the main pillars of Dubai Cares is volunteering. It offers members of the community to get a chance to join the amazing initiatives that the Dubai Cares team have to offer. Through a series of volunteering, awareness and fundraising initiatives, anyone can make a contribution to their global goals. this is a perfect place to volunteer in Dubai.

dubaicares.ae

Make A Wish

This international charity has now made a home in the Dubai. Its main aim is to grant magical wishes to children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions. This organisation relies heavily on the support of incredible volunteers, thus there are many roles you can become involved in; such as being a make-a-wish granter, office worker, translator, fundraiser, speaker, or event staff member. All volunteers will work in teams to make all wishes (and dreams) come true.

makeawish.ae

Mawaheb

Mawaheb is a unique social enterprise and art studio for individuals with determination. Under the guidance of teachers, students at Mawaheb explore and develop their art and life skills through sessions in yoga, dancing and public speaking. Individuals are encouraged to volunteer at Mawaheb, however due to an increased number of requests, they will only reach out to candidates who match our requirements.

Please send your CV to info@mawaheb-dubai.com

Majlis Al Amal

This unique ‘cancer drop-in centre’ is the first of its kind. Majlis Al Amal is a community centre dedicated to female cancer patients and their wellbeing. The Centre is located on the ground floor of Al Jalila Foundation, is a haven for cancer patients and their loved ones to enhance their emotional health in a supportive environment. The Al Jalila Foundation is always looking for volunteers so do not hesitate to get in touch.

aljalilafoundation.ae

Dubai Autism Centre

Founded in 2001, this centre sees the potential in children, not their disability. Their specialised programs are specially curated to enhance individuals self-confidence and encourage their independence.

Volunteers are only accepted during the academic year, being of high value to the centre. Individuals will receive a structured orientation, and will devise a plan for how to move best move forward with the centres needs at heart, combined with each volunteers special skill set. there are multiple types of volunteering available, with more hands on involvement in aiding children in the classroom alongside teachers, or to fund raising campaigns, planning and implementing events, as well as initiating sponsorship opportunities, to name a few.

dubaiautismcenter.ae/volunteer/

Noor Dubai

Created in 2008 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Noor Dubai started as a international charitable initiative for the prevention and treatment of blindness and impaired vision. Coming along way since then, following their successful first year, which saw a reach to over 5.8 million individuals worldwide, this not-for-profit is aiming high to eliminate all forms of preventable blindness globally.

Individuals can help through two volunteering schemes, either virtually by harnessing your skills and expertise or through your business organisation. Or through field volunteering. Alternatively, individuals that are lacking in time, can also donate to help progress Noor Dubai;s great work.

noordubai.ae

