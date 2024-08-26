Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I’d love to share with you – Sheikh Hamdan…

It’s hard not to be a fan of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. While many of us are yet to spot the royal in person, the Crown Prince manages to keep us updated with his life through his social media posts on Instagram – @Faz3

Popularly known as Fazza, Sheikh Hamdan has a following of 16.5 million and either shares posts or Insta-stories of his day. Whether posing with his pets, travelling, exercising, with family or doing a pretty cool stunt in Dubai – the Crown Price shows he is just like one of us.

Here are just a few of those moments where Sheikh Hamdan was just like us…

Travelling on the subway in London

Being a dad

Spending quality time with his dad

Chilling with his mates

Posing with his pets. This one is called Alshemaime…

Fazza loves to share a ‘Grammable photo of Dubai just like us

Work, work, work (also like us)…

Showing off his daring side…

Sharing snaps from his travels

And we mean really cool pics of his travel

Don’t forget those #ThrowBackThursday posts

Burning off those calories the hard way

Uploading clips to amuse his followers…

A quick shop at Tescos

Images: Instagram