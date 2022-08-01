The talabat delivery driver was filmed removing dangerous breeze blocks from a busy road…

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Crown Prince of Dubai used his social media to him locate a delivery driver who was filmed keeping drivers safe in Dubai over the weekend. The Crown Prince shared a video of a Talabat driver courageously removing a pair of breeze blocks that were dangerously left in the middle of a busy Dubai road.

Posting the video to his social media Sheikh Hamdan said, “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man? pic.twitter.com/clEIWQQe3A — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

The driver in question was seen to be wearing a Talabat jersey and signature orange helmet. He was later identified as Abdul Ghafour, with Sheikh Hamdan – fondly known as Fazza – later sharing that “the good man has been found.”

The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon! pic.twitter.com/ICtDmmfhyY — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

Thanking the ‘one-of-a-kind’ delivery driver, Sheikh Hamdan indicated this may not be the end of the story, finishing his post with the line: “We will meet soon!”

According to Khaleej Times, although Sheikh Hamdan is out of the country, he telephoned Abdul Ghafoor to offer his personal thanks, and said that the two would meet as soon as he’s back. “I could not believe my ears. The Dubai Crown Prince thanked me for what I had done,” he elatedly told the newspaper.