Fazza knows what the people of UAE want…

A photo shared by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Crown Prince of Dubai has become the talk of the town within a day of being uploaded on Instagram. The post has garnered nearly 500,000 likes in just 17 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The image shows Sheikh Hamdan, fondly referred to as Fazza, indulging in conversation with his father, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. They are seen pushing a stroller carrying Fazza’s twins, Rashid and Sheikha.

The Crown Prince popularly refers to his son, Rashid using a blue heart emoji and his daughter, Sheikha with a pink heart. In the image, their faces have been covered by these emojis to maintain their privacy and security.

Sheikh Hamdan also captioned the post with three heart emojis: one red, one blue and one pink, representing the Dubai Ruler and his two grandchildren.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen them together…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

In mid-June of this year, Sheikh Hamdan shared this picture of HH Sheikh Mohammed kissing one of the twins’ hand.

The babies’ faces…

Fazza generally hides his children’s appearances, either with emojis or by showing their backs to the camera like in this post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The only time we’ve seen the kids’ faces is when he took to social media to wish his little ones on their first birthday, back in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The post was adorably captioned, ‘Feels like just yesterday this picture was taken. It’s been one year today. Happy birthday Rashid & Shaikha 💙💖 ’

In recent news…

Sheikh Hamdan has already gone viral once this year, back on July 20. A video of His Highness showed him meeting Dubai residents in London, where he was vacationing for the summer. He posed from inside his car for some selfies with them. Read more and watch the video here.

More recently, a Talabat driver went viral after Sheikh Hamdan used his social media to praise his ‘act of goodness’. The man was filmed keeping drivers safe in Dubai over the weekend. Read about this here.

Images: Instagram/Archive