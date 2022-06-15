Dubai’s Crown Prince is spending some time in the UK…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai, is no stranger to the UK, spending many a summer there over the years. According to his Instagram page, the Crown Prince, affectionately known as Fazza is currently in England enjoying some downtime.

Yesterday, June 14, Fazza shared some special moments from his day at the horse races at The Royal Ascot. The event officially kicks off today, Wednesday June 15, and will continue until Saturday June 18. However, Sheikh Hamdan was spotted at the Queen Anne Stakes supporting world’s top-rated horse Baaeed, who belongs to his cousin, Sheikha Hissa Bint Hamdan al Maktoum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

HRH Queen Elizabeth II would usually make an appearance at such events, however this year she has been struggling with mobility issues. However, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were in attendance, and Sheikh Hamdan shared pictures of himself with the royal couple, sharing a laugh and posing for the cameras with the caption, ‘A great day at Royal Ascot’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏇 Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi (@aj6544)

Last year Sheikh Hamdan, took his now one-year-old twins to the UK to visit Godolphin stables, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s racing and breeding team. Prince Rashid appeared to be sleeping in his father’s arms, wrapped up in a cosy blue jacket and baby grow. Known for his love of animals, especially horses, it’s no surprise that the Crown Prince wants to introduce his passion to his children.

Images: Instagram